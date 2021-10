More than five years after two of the school’s first-ever Black students initiated a discussion about returning the work, a Benin Bronze held for more than 100 years at Jesus College in Cambridge, England, is headed back to Nigeria. Jesus College will be among the first institutions in the UK to undertake such a repatriation. The object being returned is a sculpture of a rooster known in Edo as an Okpa, or in English as the Benin Cockerel. Sculptures like it are common at sites paying homage to queen mothers in the Kingdom of Benin. It was gifted to the school in 1905 by...

