Fantasy and the Medieval Past Gallery Talk

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow are contemporary fantasy illustrations inspired by the art of Howard Pyle?. Join Medieval art historian...

DIA Gallery Talk: Cows at the Opera House and Other Museum Mysteries

Join us for a virtual healing arts gallery talk, led by a docent from the Detroit Institute of Art. This special event will discuss how a mystery is defined as something unexplained or inexplicable, or as a person or thing having qualities that arouse curiosity or speculation. Join us to explore the many mysteries of art.
Paradigm Gallery Presents Shakira Hunt and Crystal Latimer

Paradigm Gallery is pleased to present two new solo exhibitions: Give Me My Flowers by photographer Shakira Hunt and KEEPSAKES: Storied by painter Crystal Latimer. Though the artists embody distinct approaches, visual styles, and mediums, the shows reflect complementary themes and stories; While Crystal depicts the masculine energy in women, Shakira unveils the feminine energy in men. Together, the exhibitions complicate and expand traditional restricted conceptions of gender roles and selfhood in today’s world.
LAUREN MABRY | The Degree of Movement

Pentimenti Gallery is pleased to present a solo exhibition of the sculptural ceramic work of Lauren Mabry. This is the artist’s first solo exhibition at the gallery. Lauren Mabry’s newest work pushes the farthest boundaries of the physicality of form and material. Firing her kiln to the melting point of the lush, vibrant glazes she uses, Mabry transforms the material’s state of matter from solid to liquid to solid again. The work is both experimental and precisely calculated; the desired effect is only achieved within a narrow range of temperature possibilities. The Degree of Movement refers to the temperature at which the glaze morphs into a molten flow of gesture.
Gallery Exhibits

The Jazz & Heritage Gallery showcases the work of our visual art community as well as the collection of the Jazz & Heritage Archive. Keep an eye on all of our upcoming events or sign up for our newsletter for the most up-to-date information.
Remembering past glories of Fantasy Fest — and then some

Funny. Magnetic. And not afraid to pull up a stool onstage because, let’s face it, the audience at the theater isn’t paying enough to wear out your favorite Dr. Scholl’s. That’s Gerri Louise Gates. A petite force of nature and keen observer of the local “glitterati” and just about everyone else. She was one of the earliest Fantasy Fest Queens and a resident emcee of now-legendary events. Always one to acknowledge the beauty of a good “dish,” Gerri Louise (as she prefers) opens up about the glory days of Fantasy Fest, making the island laugh, and that time someone ripped the sink off a wall at a house party.
Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy launch trailer

Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy, a vertical shoot ’em up from Eastasiasoft and One-Hand-Free-Studios, has received a new launch trailer. Here’s some additional information about the game:. When an evil aging spell infects the garments of 8 beautifully medieval maidens, it falls to the legendary Uma Ninja to protect them....
People

Gene Simmons Debuts Artwork at Vegas Gallery, Talks COVID Experience: 'I Felt Nothing'

Gene Simmons is surrounded by about 50 paintings and sketches — all of which he created himself — when he admits, "I don't know what I'm doing." The KISS frontman took up painting during the pandemic as a way to keep his mind occupied, but he never thought anyone would actually be interested in buying his works. But here he is watching people spend tens of thousands of dollars for his artwork hanging at a Las Vegas art gallery inside the Venetian.
Starbrick Gallery

Special show of Knitted wear and hand felted hats and purses in honor of Starbrick Gallery member Judy Klaer Kerns ,who passed away this summer. All items 40% off original price thru October 31 st. Gallery open Tues - Sat. 10 to 5:00 Sun 12 to 5:00.
JAN MAARTEN VOSKUIL | Around the Void

Pentimenti Gallery welcomes the holiday season with a solo exhibition by Jan Maarten Voskuil. This is the artist’s first solo exhibition at Pentimenti Gallery. Jan Maarten Voskuil expertly calculates and constructs mathematically precise canvas stretchers, over which canvas curves and dances in seemingly impossible paraboloids. The painted surfaces of the forms are as luxurious as they are minimal.
R&B statesmen Tommy DeBarge of Switch dies

R&B elder statesman Tommy DeBarge passed away on Oct. 21 after a lengthy battle with liver and kidney disease. DeBarge was hospitalized several weeks ago before succumbing to his illnesses. DeBarge suffered from liver and kidney disease over the years, but recently took a turn for the worse, a family member told TMZ. He was hospitalized for weeks and died in the hospital Thursday.
Gallery Talks at Beloit Art Center

Join us for Gallery Talks this Wednesday! Beloit Art Center invites you to join us for our upcoming Gallery Talks on Wednesday, October 13th. Gallery Talks are informal, free and open to the public. These discussions allow participants to engage directly with the works of art through talks led by the artist. It allows the viewer go behind-the-scenes and understand the art through the eyes of the artist. The first Gallery Talk will be held at NOON and will feature both October Artists, Photographer Steve Edwards of the Main Gallery and Painter Creswell D’Sylva, whose work is featured in the Bell Gallery. The second Gallery Talk is at 6:00 PM and is being hosted by the Beloit Art Center Photography Club as part of their monthly meeting. This talk will focus specifically on Steve Edwards photographic work. Steve will be discussing and answering questions about the images featured in the exhibit, and the different techniques he uses to communicate and make a connection with the viewer. Beloit Art Center Members and the community are encouraged to attend one or both talks, as the content will vary slightly at each event. For more information about Steve and Creswell, please continue reading. If you have any questions, please email info@beloitartcenter.com or call the Beloit Art Center gallery at 608-313-9083.
Gallery Associate

Located in the Myers Park area of Charlotte, NC, we are proud to say we have been placing art in the community and internationally for over 20 years. Shain Gallery serves a discriminating clientele of homeowners and corporations and represents over forty different nationally and regionally acclaimed artists. We offer consultation and acquisition assistance, an annual schedule of exhibitions and welcome clients who are just beginning to collect art and those who have been collecting for years.
W&L’s Museums Host Third Gallery Talk of Fall Term

The Museums at Washington and Lee University are hosting the third Gallery Talk of the term on Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. in Northen Auditorium in Leyburn Library. The talk, which is free and open to the public to view online or in person, is titled “A Wilde Teapot: Exploring Race, Gender and Sexuality.” Participants can attend in-person in Northen Auditorium or on Zoom at http://tiny.cc/wilde.
How Halloween Sprang From an Ancient Pagan Festival

Despite its distinctly modern imagery — kids in cute vampire costumes, pugs in cute vampire costumes, pumpkins carved to look like pugs — Halloween and many of the traditions surrounding it can be traced back at least two millennia, to the Celtic festival of Samhain. Clearly, much has changed since...
Eating the Past: medieval menus

On this week's Eating the Past, hosts Tammy Proctor and Jeannie Sur talk with Alexa Sand, Professor of Art History and Associate Vice President for Research at Utah State University. We'll get into medieval healthy cooking and the influence of the Catholic Church on agriculture.
Myths, Magic and Medievalism: The Bewitching Rise of Alighieri

This article appears in the Autumn/Winter 2021 issue of AnOther Magazine:. The jewellery designer Rosh Mahtani has strong feelings about the nuances of translation. Over Zoom, with piles of chunky gold chain bracelets jangling, she reels off the first terzina of Dante Alighieri’s Commedia – The Divine Comedy – in Italian, before sharing her own interpretation of the text. She knows the quote by rote: “In the middle of the journey of life, I found myself in a dark wood where the right path was obscured.” It’s her own interpretation, sort of – a mishmash of all her favourite variations. “Some people translate it as, ‘the correct way was unclear’. I’m like, ‘No, it needs to be obscure. It says oscura.’” Obscure, meaning unclear but also dark or dim, is preferable to Mahtani for its complexity. The finer details are important to her. The canonical text has inspired her entire livelihood, after all. Alighieri, an award-winning, seven-year-old jewellery brand, comprises a constellation of intricately worked gold pieces – like gilded fragments from former civilisations, they correspond to the 100 cantos of Dante’s epic poem.
Review: ‘The Last Duel’ entertains as a medieval #MeToo story

As the old adage goes, there’s three sides to every story: your’s, mine, and the cold hard truth. Director Ridley Scott and screenwriters Nicole Holofcener, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon craft a compelling medieval soap opera around that saying with their latest film “The Last Duel.”. The historical drama is...
Peter Scolari of ‘Bosom Buddies,’ ‘Girls,’ dead at 66

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Peter Scolari, a versatile character actor whose television roles included a yuppie producer on “Newhart” and a closeted dad on “Girls” and who was on Broadway with longtime friend Tom Hanks in “Lucky Guy,” has died. He was 66. Scolari died Friday morning in New York after fighting cancer for two […]
Not So MMO: Medieval Dynasty Review

Now that Medieval Dynasty is out of Early Access, we’re starting to get a clearer picture of Toplitz Production’s vision for the open world survival RPG. Marketed as a survival game in which you can forge your own legacy through the lives you lead and those you leave behind, Medieval Dynasty is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious and in-depth survival RPGs we’ve seen in a while. But how does it hold up overall with such a saturated genre to compete with?
