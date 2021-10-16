Virus Expert Just Issued This Essential Surge Warning

The coronavirus may be "turning a corner" but don't let down your guard yet, warns noted virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. "I have probably been one of those voices out there that is often not welcomed in most settings because of my assessment of what I think will happen and why we have to be better prepared for that," he said on the latest episode of his podcast. He said last Spring "that I thought that we still have some of the darkest days of the pandemic ahead of us, no one wanted to hear that. I take no comfort in having said that, but the variant data just made it clear and compelling to me that this was likely going to be the case. Well, we saw what happened in June, July, August into September and the price we paid for in this country."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO