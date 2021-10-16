The Best Hiking and Walking Sticks of 2021

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. I’ve never been much of an artist. When I was a kid, my stick figures were barely recognizable as people. But I picked up a lot of new hobbies during the past year and a half (thanks, COVID), and one of them has been painting. Even with my non-existent artistry skills, I'm able to make incredible works of art using this amazingly easy method: pour painting. This method of painting involves drizzling paint onto the canvas, then using your hands to toss and turn it any which way, moving the paint around to create a beautiful masterpiece. With a few simple items and easy steps, you’ll be creating art that deserves to be hung in a museum—or at least that you’ll display with pride in your home, whispering to your guests, I made that!

DESIGN ・ 3 DAYS AGO