CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Report: Boost for Blues as Chelsea Will be Allowed to Make Five Substitutions in Carabao Cup Clash With Southampton

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago

Chelsea will still be able to make a maximum of five substitutions in this season's Carabao Cup.

The Blues are in the round of 16 of the tournament, where they will play Southampton at home at the end of the month.

They beat Aston Villa in the previous round thanks to a winning penalty from Reece James in a shootout after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j4aSg_0cTCPl1q00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

According to Mike Keegan, "clubs WILL be allowed to make five subs in the remainder of the Carabao Cup".

In normal Premier League fixtures, clubs are only able to make three substitutions during a game. However, UEFA are also continuing the same five substitutions rule from last season throughout all of their competitions.

The rule gives managers more opportunity to rotate players especially when teams have busy schedules, in particular Chelsea who play around two games a week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xyn0f_0cTCPl1q00
Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Last season the Blues were knocked out of the cup by Tottenham Hotspur in their opening game of the competition, losing on penalties.

The last time they reached the final of the tournament was back in 2019 where, once again, a penalty shootout was needed to decide the result, this time losing to Manchester City after a 0-0 draw in normal time.

Chelsea will face Southampton in the next round of the cup, a team they have already beaten this season.

Trevoh Chalobah, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell were all on hand to guide the Blues to a 3-1 win at the start of the month.

Their next game is against Brentford on Saturday evening.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Southampton boss Hasenhüttl admits Adams out of Leeds clash

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhüttl has confirmed Ché Adams will miss the clash with Leeds at St Mary's this weekend. The striker picked up a muscle injury in the first of Scotland's two World Cup qualifiers over the international break, forcing him to miss the second. Whilst Hasenhüttl is confident the...
SOCCER
Absolute Chelsea

Comment: Chelsea’s Best Front Three for the Upcoming Fixtures in Lukaku & Werner's Absence

Chelsea’s 4-0 win at home in the Champions League group stage versus Swedish side Malmö was very much a ‘complete performance’. The Blues dominated 73% of possession, recorded 20 shots (seven on target), compared to Malmo’s two with zero on target, and also limited the visitor’s ‘expected goals’ to just 0.07, whilst recording an xG of 2.64.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Trevoh Chalobah
Person
Ben Chilwell
The Independent

Cornet hits the right notes to rescue point for Burnley at Southampton

Burnley’s wait for a first win goes on but they escaped from Southampton with a 2-2 draw thanks to a double blast from Maxwel Cornet.Saints had marched out at St Mary’s accompanied by a brass band, but their hopes of a second victory of the season were dashed by Cornet.A classic was not expected on the south coast as these two teams had managed only one win and 11 goals between them from a total of 16 Premier League matches.But in a match high on excitement, if low on quality, Cornet gave Burnley the lead before Saints equalised through Tino...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Livramento, Broja both score for Southampton as Chelsea Academy shines

Chelsea weren’t the only Premier League team directly reaping the benefits of the Chelsea Academy yesterday — Hudson-Odoi, James, and Mount all scoring for us (the latter three times in fact) — with both of Southampton’s goals in their 2-2 draw with Burnley coming courtesy of Cobham Blues. First, last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#Tottenham Hotspur
SkySports

Mohamed Salah better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says, on current form, Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world after the Egyptian shone in Saturday's 5-0 win over Watford. After scoring one of the most memorable goals of recent years in the draw with Manchester City two weeks ago, Salah was at it again at Vicarage Road, scoring a breathtaking effort and setting up two other goals in the 5-0 win over Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jamie Carragher leaves Cristiano Ronaldo out of Man United and Liverpool combined XI

Jamie Carragher left Cristiano Ronaldo out of a combined Manchester United and Liverpool starting line-up ahead of the two clubs clashing in the Premier League on Sunday.The former Liverpool player chose Mason Greenwood to lead hiscollection of forwards with Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes and Sadio Mane also goal scoring options.Carragher also selected Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. When asked why he left out Ronaldo, he told Sky Sports: “How can you not put Ronaldo in, in terms of what he’s done, legendary figure? I’m talking about actually right now, today, I’d...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Tribal Football

Real Madrid to propose swap offer for Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah

Real Madrid are aiming to propose a swap offer for Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah. Salah is about to enter the final 18 months of his current deal as negotiations over a new contract drag on. Turkish reporter Ekrem Konur says Real have been watching developments and are ready to make...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Spun

Soccer World Reacts To Surprising Cristiano Ronaldo Incident

It hasn’t been a very good Sunday for Cristiano Ronaldo or the Manchester United football team as a whole. Manchester United was thumped by Liverpool on Sunday, 5-0. Fans were seen leaving the stadium with several minutes to play. Others joked that a fire alarm must have gone off inside the stadium based on the photos of the mass exodus of fans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah's short careers at Chelsea came down to a 'personality clash' with then-boss Jose Mourinho and NOT a lack of talent, insists ex-head of the Blues' loan department Eddie Newton

Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah saw their Chelsea careers cut short due to a 'personality clash' with then-boss Jose Mourinho, former head of their loan department Eddie Newton reveals. De Bruyne, now one of the best playmakers in the world at Manchester City, and Salah, established as one of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Pep Guardiola gets his wish as EFL increases number of substitutes to five in Carabao Cup

Pep Guardiola has his wish after the EFL confirmed five substitutions will be allowed for the remaining Carabao Cup games this season. The Manchester City boss, who has been calling for five subs rule for several years, said it was "ridiculous" England is the only country that is still limited to three after his side thrashed Wycombe in one of the earlier rounds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
414
Followers
3K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy