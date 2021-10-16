Rice Festival ride area closed Friday night due to ‘chaotic situation involving juveniles’

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Crowley Police Chief, Jimmy Broussard reports unfortunate incidents caused the early closure of the ride area of the International Rice Festival Friday evening.

In released statement Chief Broussard stated:

“It is never an easy decision to affect the enjoyment of others at a gathering like a festival when there are soo many visitors. But safety must always be the paramount focus.

Incidents happened Friday night involving a number of juveniles that was causing a chaotic situation in the ride area of the International Rice Festival. Officers from not only our department but other neighboring agencies assisting us were attempting to control the situation but the fighting escalated to a point where it became an extreme safety issue for other bystanders as well as officers and amusement personnel. The decision was made at that point to close the ride area early to disburse the crowds.”

Broussard continued, “It is never an easy decision, especially in this case when it is one of the first festivals since COVID and many people were looking forward to some semblance of normalcy. I agonized over the decision, but in the end, the safety of everyone gathered was my first and paramount priority. The people visiting our fair city and their safety is my responsibility as Chief. It is my hope that we may resume in a more family oriented atmosphere on Saturday so we may all enjoy one of the first festivals of the year.”

