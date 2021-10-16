Exploring the Trojan Asteroids

Even when human societies do not grow crops, farm livestock, build permanent settlements, or burn fossil fuels, they can still shape the surrounding landscape in ways that persist for thousands of years.
In Madagascar, a new satellite study has highlighted several ways in which small, highly mobile foragers may have altered the ecology of the southwest coast.
In this corner of the island, archaeologists found evidence of foraging and fishing communities that persisted for close to two millennia.
The ancient humans that once lived here did not seem to farm or build permanent homes. Instead, they inhabited caves and rock shelters along the...
