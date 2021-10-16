CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Exploring the Trojan Asteroids

By Linda Herridge
NASA
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring its 12-year mission, NASA’s Lucy spacecraft will explore eight asteroids. It will explore more asteroids than any previous mission. On its way out to the Trojan asteroids, Lucy will fly by the main belt...

blogs.nasa.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

75 years ago, a Nazi rocket took the of Earth from space

It takes a minute to make out what are smooth white cloud formations floating above the fuzzy greyscale Earth, a swirl of monochrome set against the blackness of space. NASA astronauts have taken more than 900,000 images from space. But 75 years ago — before Scott Kelly was given a Nikon D4, and before the famous “Blue Marble” full view of Earth — there was this. The very first photograph of Earth from space.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Jaw-Dropping Direct Image Shows a Baby Exoplanet Over 400 Light-Years Away

Just over 400 light-years away, a baby exoplanet is making its way into the Universe. This, in itself, is not so unusual. We've detected thousands of exoplanets – planets outside the Solar System. Presumably they all had to be newborn at some point too. What makes this exoplanet special is that astronomers obtained a direct image of it – an almost vanishingly rare feat. It's named 2M0437b, and it's one of the youngest exoplanets for which we have ever obtained a direct image. This could give us a new window into the planet formation process, which in turn could help us understand how the...
ASTRONOMY
weatherboy.com

Growing Sunspot About to Face Earth

A growing sunspot on the surface of the Sun is rotating into view from Earth and could be Earth-facing early next week. Sunspots are darker, cooler areas on the surface of the Sun; they generally occur over regions of intense magnetic activity, and when that energy is released, solar flares and large storms called coronal mass ejections (CME) erupt. When a large solar flare or CME is ejected in the direction of Earth, that stream of energy can bring about a variety of impacts ranging from active aurora at northern latitudes to significant destruction of all things electrical / electronic planet-wide.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Asteroids#Asteroid#Trojan#Polymele
ScienceAlert

Satellite Data Shows Even Small Ancient Gatherer Communities Shaped The Landscape

Even when human societies do not grow crops, farm livestock, build permanent settlements, or burn fossil fuels, they can still shape the surrounding landscape in ways that persist for thousands of years. In Madagascar, a new satellite study has highlighted several ways in which small, highly mobile foragers may have altered the ecology of the southwest coast. In this corner of the island, archaeologists found evidence of foraging and fishing communities that persisted for close to two millennia. The ancient humans that once lived here did not seem to farm or build permanent homes. Instead, they inhabited caves and rock shelters along the...
AGRICULTURE
Digital Trends

Hawaiian telescope snaps an image of a recently formed baby planet

We’ve discovered thousands of planets beyond our solar system, but the vast majority of these have been observed indirectly by seeing how the planet affects the star around which it orbits. Recently, astronomers had the rare treat of observing an exoplanet directly — and it’s one of the youngest planets ever found.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
AFP

Drifting into trouble? The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact

The strange metal box hauled from the waves and onto the ship's deck looks like a spaceship fished from a child's imagination. But when scientist Clare Ostle opens it up and draws out the silk scrolls inside, she is looking for the telltale green glow from some of the most important creatures on Earth: plankton. This is a Continuous Plankton Recorder, torpedo-like devices that for 90 years have been towed by merchant vessels and fishing boats on a vast network of routes. They help researchers better understand the ocean by collecting some of its smallest inhabitants.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

For The First Time Ever, Evidence of Ancient Life Was Discovered Inside a Ruby

A ruby that formed in Earth's crust 2.5 billion years ago encases evidence for early life, wriggling around in the planet's mud. Trapped within the precious stone, geologists have identified residue of a form of pure carbon called graphite that, they say, is most likely biological in origin, the remains of some ancient microorganism from the time before multicellular life emerged on Earth. "The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," said geologist Chris Yakymchuk of the University of Waterloo in Canada. "The presence of graphite also gives us more...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Need Your Help in Identifying New Exoplanets Out in Space

If you've always wanted to discover a planet for your very own, now's your chance. Researchers are calling on the public for help in identifying exoplanets – planets orbiting stars outside of our own Solar System. The Planet Hunters Next-Generation Transit Search (NGTS), run by an international group of astronomers, has five years' worth of digital footage that needs sifting through. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to spot stars that briefly dim, perhaps suggesting a planet is passing in front of them. That's known as a transit by the experts, but you don't need any experience to get...
ASTRONOMY
NASA

Crew Studies Space Physics and Ergonomics Before Cargo Craft Redocks

Five Expedition 66 crew members spent Thursday studying a variety of space phenomena while working on spacesuits and continuing the upkeep of the International Space Station. Two cosmonauts, in the meantime, will be monitoring the late night redocking of a Russian resupply ship. NASA Flight Engineers Shane Kimbrough and Megan...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Introducing the Webb Blog

This is it! It is less than two months until the Webb telescope finally launches, and we couldn’t be more excited. Webb is NASA’s next flagship observatory and a technological marvel, more than twenty years in the making. It has just arrived in Kourou, French Guiana – home to Europe’s Spaceport facility and our upcoming launch site. (More on that next week, including some amazing photos and video footage!)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

NASA TV Live for Russian Cargo Craft Redock to Station

NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website are providing live coverage as an uncrewed Russian cargo spacecraft arrives at the International Space Station’s Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module. The Progress 78 spacecraft, which undocked from the station Wednesday, Oct. 20, is scheduled to make an automated docking to the new module...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

We Asked a NASA Scientist: What if an Asteroid Were Going to Hit Earth?

There are no known threats to Earth, but NASA asteroid expert Dr. Kelly Fast says it’s important to find the asteroids before they find us. That’s why NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office keeps its eyes on the skies. This November, we're launching the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART. The...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Scientists discover limestone rocks in Italy that confirm the Earth's poles 'wandered' 12 degrees nearly 84 million years ago - but the planet 'corrected itself' and snapped back into place over the next 5 million years

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Startling Theory Emerges: the Big Bang and Time Might Be Nothing But Illusions

The Big Bang Theory is generally accepted as the right variant that explains how the Universe was born. Across history, physicists had brought an entirely new perspective on time than the one that most people have. Time is not just an abstract idea for measuring certain events and periods. The mere existence of time had a beginning, and it appeared along with the Big Bang itself. Or at least, that’s what many scientists believe.
ASTRONOMY
NASA

Mars Odyssey Orbiter By the Numbers

NASA's 2001 Mars Odyssey orbiter arrived at Mars on Oct. 24, 2001. Over the past two decades, the mission has mapped the composition of the Martian surface, providing a window to the past so scientists could piece together how the planet evolved. It has also served as a vital asset in relaying communications between landers and rovers at the Red Planet and the mission teams back on Earth.
ASTRONOMY
NASA

NEID Spectrometer Lights Up Path to Exoplanet Exploration

As NASA expands its quest to discover exoplanets – planets beyond our solar system – it also grows its toolbox. Over the summer, a new tool called NEID (pronounced NOO-id) delivered its first batch of data on the nearest and best-studied star, our Sun. The NEID spectrometer, which will help...
ASTRONOMY
NASA

NASA, SpaceX Adjust Next Crew Launch Date to Space Station

NASA and SpaceX now are targeting 2:21 a.m. EDT Sunday, Oct. 31, for the agency’s Crew-3 launch to the International Space Station to allow additional time for spacecraft processing. The backup launch time and date is 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3. specialist as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy