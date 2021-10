Since the first Best Supporting Actor award was given to Walter Brennan at the 9th Academy Awards ceremony in 1937, 75 men have received this honor, with seven winning two statues in this category. Seven actors tie for the most Best Supporting Actor nominations at four – one of whom is Brennan, who also holds the record for most wins in this category. He won an astonishing three out of four nominations between 1937 and 1942. Both the youngest and the oldest acting nominees in the history of the Academy received their nominations in this category. Eight-year-old Justin Henry has held...

