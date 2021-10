The Pittsburgh Penguins have a day off on Monday, which means we’ll have time to analyze and refocus our training camp coverage on the emerging roster battles. COVID sneaked into the Penguins locker room for a second time on Sunday, and the team is reverting to some of last year’s protocols to protect against more absences. The Athletic looked at 2022 UFAs who could hit the NHL trade market, including Phil Kessel. And Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner fired a shot across the bow of NHL medical staffs on Saturday.

