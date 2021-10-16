Long Island weather: Increasing clouds and cooler

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The sun, milder temperatures and rainfall will all make a return this week.
WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says most of Minnesota will be near or below freezing overnight Monday, with the Twin Cities around 37 degrees. Rain will continue to fall along the I-90 corridor before tapering off before midnight.
The metro’s high Monday will be in the mid-50s, with much of northern Minnesota in the high-40s. The sun will shine for much of Monday and Tuesday, before a storm system creeps in from the northwest corner of the state beginning around midnight Wednesday.
(credit: CBS)
Most of the state will get rain, with Wednesday morning’s commute in the metro shaping up to be a soggy one. The most widespread rainfall will occur between lunchtime and dinnertime.
The system — which is not expected to bring severe weather — will linger until early Thursday morning, leaving many areas with about an inch or more of precipitation.
Friday will be breezy and mild, ushering in a dry, pleasant and mostly-sunny Halloween weekend.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain is beginning to overspread the far south suburban areas. It’ll continue to move to the north. Rain ramps up as we move though the afternoon and into the night, with building winds.
Overview
We have flooding and flash flooding possible, especially to the south. A flash flood watch has been issued and a flood watch also issued for Sunday afternoon to Monday. It’ll be a cold, windy day with heavy rain possible. Up to 3+ inches to the far south and an inch or 2 north. Flooding is a concern.
There is also a Lakeshore flood advisory. Waves of 10-14 feet possible.
Temps in the low to mid 50s Sunday and Monday with rain ending by Monday afternoon. More rain is possible Monday night.
October 24
Norm- 59
Sat- 56
Today- 55
Sunrise- 7:15am
Forecast
Today- rain, heavy at times, high of 55.
Tonight- heavy rain and thunderstorms, 50.
Monday- rain ends midday, 55.
TODAY: A line of showers and storms will continue to push in for this morning. Localized heavy rain and some strong wind gusts will be possible as it moves through for the morning drive. We will be mild to start with temperatures in the 60s early today. More showers and storms will push back through for the late afternoon says Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini. There is an isolated severe threat sticking with us today. Outside of any storms winds will gust up to 30mph. Cloudy but quiet tonight.
