Chris Bassett Gets Candiace Dillard to Admit Ashley Darby Isn’t That Bad

CYNTHIA BAILEY FELT 'DISRESPECTED' BY CAST MEMBER ON 'ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP': In an interview with Page Six, Cynthia Bailey revealed that she felt “disrespected” by one of her castmates on the upcoming Housewives spinoff Ultimate Girls Trip. She said, “There were a couple of different situations. And one situation, it was just a matter of me feeling just a little disappointed in one of the ladies on the trip and hurt and, actually, disrespected.” She said that the drama “set the tone” for the remainder of the trip.” She added, “I couldn’t really shake it off.” Cynthia also had a fight with a second woman because they didn’t “agree on something.” She explained, “I will say, to her credit, she did apologize quite a few times. At that point, I was kind of in a funk and I just couldn’t let it go, and looking back I wish I had accepted the apology and just let it go all the way. I kind of held on to it.” Bailey confirmed that one of the women she got into it with was Ramona Singer.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO