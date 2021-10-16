CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Anybody familiar enough w COVID protocol to know if Rayburn has a shot at returning next week?

 8 days ago

Per CDC, you should return to work 7 days post-onset of symptoms if you can test negative before the 7th day, otherwise you need to wait...

Does anybody give the Kentucky Feral Kitties a shot at

I wouldn't bet on UK, but it wouldn't surprise me if the pulled the upset. UGa would have to have a bad game and UK a great game, and that's happened many times before with other big matchups (some of which we've unfortunately been involved in). UK has a solid team. If UGa gives them opportunity and UK can capitalize, then yes, they can definitely pull the upset. I, for one, would LOVE to see them upset the pooches. That'd make things even more interesting than they already are this year!
Columbus Marathon Returns Sunday with New COVID-19 Protocols

After two years, the Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon and Half Marathon returns on Sunday, featuring new pandemic safety measures. All athletes, volunteers, event personnel, and vendors in so-called “active athlete areas” will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test before participating. "We're not political about...
Louisville game time

Tomorrow is usually the time unless it’s a hold but with our record nobody cares so tomorrow by 1pm you should know.
Why has TE never been the “Hot Name”

With all the accolades, and there are many, hasn’t he been an in demand Big Name, must have Coach? We have all this back and forth about him and his offense regressing over time and the answer could be this simple. He’s still here after 6 ACC titles in a row, 6 straight playoff appearances, and TWO National Championships in 6 years! All that and he’s still waiting and waiting. No one seems to be in any hurry to hire him as a HC or steal his play calling talents from Clemson.
Updated Clemson bowl projections send Tigers all around the country

Two of the latest bowl projections send Clemson West of the Mississippi now. Some ACC bowl committees have an option few would have expected preseason and will have to weigh fanbase enthusiasm versus name recognition come late December. Clemson dropped to 4-3 with a 27-17 loss at Pittsburgh Saturday, but...
Some observations

About this 2021 Tiger team (and I have been watching the Tigers since the 1940s. Grew up in Clemson). It is not a lack of talent or desire holding back the offense, but looks to me like a lack of confidence. This leads to hesitation and indecision. Holding the ball, staring down receivers, missed throws, etc. With the WRs it affects the routes, when and where to cut and be ready for the ball. What we see is defenders all over the receivers, and when they are open, it’s alligator arms waiting for the hit. Same for the running back and blocking, where and how to attack. To be effective, these moves have to happen automatically, by muscle memory, and not by thinking through each play. Think about your golf swing. No confidence in the club chosen for the shot, just swing a faster and harder. How did that work out? I’m no coach and don’t know how to fix it, but it seems that Boyd, DW4 and TL inspired a lot of confidence on the team around them. And that made a difference.
Stirring the DJ Transfer Portal Pot

Https://fansided.com/2021/10/23/clemson-football-dj-uiagalelei-transfer-rumors/amp/. https://fansided.com/2021/10/23/5-potential-transfer-destinations-dj-uiagalelei/amp/. I’m sure DJ is a hot commodity on the portal market!. Oct 24, 2021, 9:00 PM. Prob could just hand pick his destination right now. keith75®. Orange Blooded [3258]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 3974. Joined: 9/14/14. Re: I’m sure DJ is a hot commodity on the portal market!. Oct...
Is anyone teaching DJ not to stare down 1 receiver.

Seems to me this could have been a correctable problem by the 3rd game. Is this not a priority for coaching staff. Just asking because I haven’t seen any improvement since day 1. CU Medallion [55770]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 107977. Joined: 11/30/98. Re: Is anyone teaching DJ not to stare...
Better be REAL THANKFUL for Dabo

We have several ACC championships and 2 nattys under his leadership, I remember when we couldn’t even win the Atlantic, better back off guys. Agreed. Dabo has been awesome. I suspect he will continue to put out great teams. GooooooTigers!!!!!!!!!!!!. Asst Coach [746]. TigerPulse: 94%. Posts: 881. Joined: 10/6/21. Re:...
TNET: Clemson D-lineman out for the season with injury

Clemson senior defensive end Justin Foster has had his season cut short due to injury. Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said on Sunday that Foster is out for the season now. Foster had retired from football after struggles with recuperating from long-haul Covid, but feeling better earlier this year, h Read Update »
If last year does not count against playing time,

I think you're correct, StriperFan. M.Tate looked good yesterday. The mistakes that he had committed in the first few games seem to be largely gone. As for Bock, I'd still like for him to come back for 6th year (if he wants to) as long as he understands that he'll be a depth chart asset (instead of as a season-opening starter).
So many walk-ons

Running their mouth on tnet now that we are having a bad season. Keep revealing yourselves coots and bandwagon fans. I was solid orange when we went 3-8 West’s last season. I’m tired of the fakes. That was a bad year but I still get goosebumps when I think about...
We just cannot lose to FSU this week!

We opened in Vegas as a 10 point favorite, which is absurd. Bet against the spread and get $. I’ll take the Tigers and that spread. With Noonan being such a positive fan, somebody’s gotta do it. Noonan®. CU Guru [1262]. TigerPulse: 97%. Posts: 899. Joined: 8/16/10. Re: We just...
Hunter Renfrow somewhat early in the 3rd quarter...

He has 6 catches and has been targeted 7 times. The Raiders lead the Eagles 24-7. Re: Hunter Renfrow somewhat early in the 3rd quarter... Re: Hunter Renfrow somewhat early in the 3rd quarter... We desperately need a Renfrow. Not a highly touted 4 or 5 star, just a small...
Arch Manning in the Valley next Saturday?

Hope we can show him what we have to offer! Go Tigers!!. We can offer him early playing time... as soon as this Saturday. We can offer him early playing time... as soon as this Saturday. Mascot [16]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 45. Joined: 8/17/99. Re: Arch Manning in the Valley...
D Watson Has To Be Smart ---

There is trouble everywhere you go. The higher rate of temptation... if you will ...is in Miami rather than Charlotte. I would go Charlotte/Panthers to lessen the chances of scandal.
