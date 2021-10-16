CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 officers, 1 woman injured in South Austin hit-and-run

By WGN Web Desk
 8 days ago

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers and a woman were injured after a driver crashed into a police patrol car.

The crash happened just after midnight on Saturday on the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue. Police said a Lexus sedan ran a red light and slammed into the squad car which then hit another SUV.

The 42-year-old woman in the SUV was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The two officers were taken to Rush Medical Center in fair condition.

The driver of the Lexus fled the scene. Officials are investigating.

