The Sunday GPS: Never a Dull Moment When Bolts' Herbert, Ravens' Jackson Meet

By Clark Judge
 8 days ago
GOLD JACKET GAME OF THE WEEK

CHARGERS (4-1) @ BALTIMORE (4-1), 1 p.m. (EDT)

The line: Ravens by 2-1/2

The weather: Mostly sunny, high of 65

The story: The Chargers are one of three AFC teams with one loss. Baltimore is, too. Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert averages over 300 yards passing per game. So does the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson. The Chargers overcame a 14-point second-half deficit last weekend to win. So did the Ravens. It doesn't get better than this. Look for a track meet, especially if the Bolts’ Mike Williams (knee injury) plays. But if it’s close and comes down to special teams, it’s over: The Ravens have Justin Tucker.

Something to consider: The Chargers lead the NFL with 59 fourth-quarter points.

THREE OTHERS WORTHY OF HALL OF FRAMING

ARIZONA (5-0) @ CLEVELAND (3-2), 4:05 p.m. (EDT)

The line: Browns by 3-1/2

The weather: Partly cloudy, high of 59

The story: Not to provoke another Instagram outburst from Baker Mayfield’s wife but … it’s not the players in this game that make it intriguing; it’s the guys missing. Like Cleveland running back Nick Chubb. He’s out with a calf injury. That leaves Kareem Hunt to dissect a porous defense, and he didn’t practice Wednesday and Thursday because of wrist and knee injuries. Not to be outdone, the Cards will be without coach Kliff Kingsbury and, in all likelihood, pass rusher Chandler Jones. Both tested positive for COVID. So, one team is without its best offensive weapon, while the other is missing its head coach and top defender. Your pick who’s hurt more.

Something to consider: The Browns haven’t lost consecutive games under coach Kevin Stefanski and haven’t lost two straight since the end of the 2019 season.

LAS VEGAS (3-2) @ DENVER (3-2), 4:25 p.m. (EDT)

The line: Broncos by 4

The weather: Sunny, high of 74

The story: The Raiders aren’t just falling; they’re falling apart. With the departure of Jon Gruden, Rich Bisaccia takes over as the team’s interim head coach … and good luck there. The Raiders have had six interim coaches in their history. Only Art Shell won his debut (1989). Both these teams started 3-0, yet both are beginning to circle the drain. Denver ranks last in third-down conversion percentage; (28.6); the Raiders allow opponents to score TDs on 90 percent of their Red Zone possessions. Alarms are beginning to sound for both. “We have to win this game,” said Denver linebacker Von Miller. Bingo.

Something to consider: Denver kicker Brandon McManus hasn’t missed one of his 20 kicks (11 field goals, 9 extra points) this season.

DALLAS (4-1) @ NEW ENGLAND (2-3), 4:25 p.m. (EDT)

The line: Dallas by 3

The weather: Partly cloudy, high of 66

The story: The Dallas Cowboys are a legitimate playoff threat. They can run. They can pass. They play defense. And the Patriots? Good question. Rookie Mac Jones has been more than adequate, with completion percentages of 70 or more in four of his five starts. But the Pats average 19 points a game, have offensive-line issues and barely escaped Houston last week. Then there’s this: They haven’t won at home. One more loss, and they’re 0-4. When’s the last time you remember that happening under Bill Belichick? Right. It hasn't.

Something to consider: Beware Trevon Diggs. The Cowboys’ defensive back has an NFL-best six interceptions, with at least one in all five games.

OUR BEST BETS

(Picks made vs. the spread)

RON BORGES – Dallas (--3). I’ll bet on the player – in this case, Dak Prescott – over the geniuses, even on the road (SEASON RECORD: 3-2)

RICK GOSSELIN – Green Bay (--6). The NFL is a quarterback’s game. Aaron Rodgers vs. Justin Fields. Enough said (SEASON RECORD: 3-1-1).

CLARK JUDGE -- Dallas (--3). Keeping up with the Joneses? Then give me Jerry (SEASON RECORD: 4-1).

THEY SAID IT

“He’s one of those guys who could throw a strawberry through a battleship.” – Baltimore defensive coordinator Wink Martindale on Justin Herbert.

STAT OF THE WEEK

Teams that won Mondays this season are 4-0 the following week. Dating back to the 14th week of last year, teams that won on Mondays are 9-0 the next game.

FIVE GUYS TO WATCH

1. JUSTIN HERBERT, QB, L.A. Chargers. Over the past three weeks he has 11 TD passes and no interceptions.

2. AARON RODGERS, QB, Green Bay. Not only is he 21-5 vs. the Packers; he’s thrown a team-record 55 TD passes against them, too.

3. GRAHAM GANO, PK, N.Y Giants – His nine field goals of 50 or more yards tie Joe Danelo for the most in team history. With his next, he’s numero uno.

4. DeANDRE HOPKINS, WR, Arizona. He hasn’t had a 100-yard receiving game this season, and, yes, that's significant. He hasn’t gone six straight without hitting double figures since 2016.

5. JA’MARR CHASE, WR, Cincinnati. He averages 19.8 yards per catch, with four of his five TD catches of 34 or more yards each. He also averages 14.9 yards per receptions on third downs.

TEN THINGS YOU PROBABLY SHOULD KNOW

1. The Green Bay Packers are 21-5 vs. Chicago in the Aaron Rodgers era, winning 19 of their last 22 (including the playoffs).

2. Nineteen of the 81 games played so far include a game-winning score in the last score of regulation or in overtime, the most ever through five weeks.

3. Rookie quarterbacks are 0-8 in London, with none throwing more than one touchdown pass. In fact, the eight combined for just four.

4. Bears’ kicker Cairo Santos has made his last 34 regular-season field goals, a franchise record and within 10 of Adam Vinatieri’s NFL mark of 44.

5. Arizona is 3-0 on the road, with all three victories by 12 or more points. The Cards’ plus-54 point differential on the road leads the league.

6. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff is 0-12 without Sean McVay.

7. Cleveland (12), Arizona (8) and Tennessee (8) are the only teams this season with at least eight rushing TDs.

8. Seven of the last nine games between Green Bay and Chicago at Soldier Field have been decided by single digits.

9. The Giants are the only team not to allow a sack in consecutive games this season. They haven’t surrendered one the past two weeks.

10. No receiver is more reliable on third downs than the Chargers' Keenan Allen. Since 2017, he leads the league on third-down catches (129), yards (1,740) and receiving first downs (107).

