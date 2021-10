If you’ve always fantasized about buying a French hypercar but haven’t had $1,000,000+ at your disposal, this might be your lucky day. Copart has listed a 2019 Bugatti Chiron for a steal at just $345,000 but there is, of course, a catch. This vehicle at one point was on fire, but don’t worry it’s no longer on fire, so that threat has passed. Now you need to just pull the trigger and buy this thing before some YouTuber with a whole collection of crappy supercars and luxury cars liquidates everything to scoop this up before jumping it over a stream on their buddy’s property so they get a bunch of clicks.

