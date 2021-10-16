CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

This Is the Biggest Tech Stock Bargain

By Timothy Green
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
  • The market is extremely pessimistic on AT&T ahead of its deal to spin off WarnerMedia.
  • The core telecom business is a cash machine, and AT&T shareholders will own most of the new media company once the transaction closes.
  • Valued at just $180 billion, it's hard to see how an investment in AT&T could go all that wrong in the long run.

Tech stocks have soared since the start of the pandemic. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has more than doubled since bottoming out last March, and some tech stocks have left the index in the dust. If you've owned semiconductor stocks like NVIDIA or software stocks like Cloudflare, you've done very well over the past year and a half.

If you've owned shares of telecom giant AT&T (NYSE:T), you have not done very well. AT&T is down about 10% from its March 2020 low, and it's down 20% over the past three years. At its core, AT&T is a leading wireless network that throws off an incredible amount of cash each year. But the company's plan to turn itself into a media conglomerate, kicked off by its acquisition of DirecTV, has been a comedy of errors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QQNEG_0cTCJjuI00
Image source: Getty Images.

Unwinding a failed strategy

AT&T paid $49 billion for DirecTV in 2015. It then shelled out $85 billion for Time Warner in 2018. The value of combining a satellite TV provider and a media company with a telecom giant was never very clear. AT&T's balance sheet ended up loaded to the gills with debt, and interest payments ate away at the cash flow generated by the wireless business.

AT&T tried to make it work for years, but the company is now thankfully unwinding its mistakes. DirecTV and AT&T's U.S. video business were spun off into a new company earlier this year, with AT&T receiving $7.1 billion in cash and a 70% stake. The transaction valued DirecTV at $16.25 billion, a far cry from the price AT&T originally paid.

As for Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, AT&T is set to combine the entertainment subsidiary with Discovery in a move that will create a company with $52 billion of annual revenue. AT&T will receive $43 billion in the form of cash, debt securities, and WarnerMedia's retention of debt, and AT&T shareholders will own 71% of the new company.

Once the WarnerMedia deal closes next year, the new AT&T will be able to focus on its core telecom business.

Two cash machines

When a large, slow growing company owns valuable assets that have significant growth potential, the market often doesn't give that company credit. The sum of the parts is worth more than the whole, in other words. If investors are going to value AT&T like a telecom company regardless of what media assets it owns, the best thing to do for shareholders is to split up the company.

AT&T will be a telecom company again after the deal goes through, and a highly profitable one at that. The company is expecting to produce around $20 billion in annual free cash flow in 2023. AT&T is currently valued at $180 billion, just nine times that projected free cash flow.

AT&T shareholders will also own the bulk of the new media company. Based on what AT&T said when the deal was first announced, the WarnerMedia-Discovery mashup is expected to produce $52 billion of revenue and $14 billion of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in 2023, with roughly $8.4 billion of that EBTIDA converted to free cash flow.

For $180 billion, you get a slow-growing telecom company that will produce $20 billion of free cash flow annually, a media company with valuable assets like HBO Max, and solid growth prospects that will produce $8.4 billion of free cash flow annually. That seems like a pretty good deal to me.

Of course, there's plenty that could go wrong. These estimates coming from AT&T could prove wildly optimistic. The wireless business could get more competitive, or 5G may not drive the kind of growth the company is expecting. For the media company, an increasingly crowded streaming market with Netflix and Disney leading the way may prove a tough nut to crack.

But even if AT&T is painting an overly rosy picture, it's hard to see how buying AT&T stock today can go all that wrong in the long run. This looks like a low-risk proposition to me. And if the media company does well and turns HBO Max into a streaming leader, it could be worth a lot more down the road. There's not a ton of downside, but there's plenty of potential upside.

The market is extremely pessimistic on AT&T stock right now. It's time to take advantage.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Watch This Earnings Season

Square is thriving, but it faces high expectations and challenging comparisons heading into its Q3 report. After strong Q2 results, another good quarter in Q3 could really send the stock higher. The growth story behind the web development company Wix.com could get a lift if earnings meet projections. Now that...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in October

Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has made buying stocks easily accessible and helped push retail-investor participation to record levels. The platform's highly active and fast-growing user base has market-moving power. Even investors who don't use the company's services are tracking what's hot on Robinhood for a window into what's popular with an increasingly influential category of individual investors.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T Now#At T#Nasdaq Composite#Directv#Unwinding#Time Warner#Warnermedia
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

Even with the stock market near an all-time high, long-term investors can still find deals. On Thursday, Oct. 21, the widely followed S&P 500 did what it's done more than four dozen times this year: It hit a new all-time closing high. Since bottoming out during the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the S&P 500 has more than doubled in value.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Inflation-Proof Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

Inflation. That's a word that seems to be on everyone's mind these days. For the stock market, inflationary pressures have historically tended to be something of a mixed bag: Many companies struggle, while others put up a relatively strong performance and can even benefit from unusual economic and monetary dynamics.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

Stocks rose last week, as both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained more than 1%. Earnings season ramps up with a flood of fresh earnings reports over the next few trading days. Let's take a closer look at a few highly anticipated announcements from...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks You Should Own This Earnings Season

Earnings season is upon us and companies are now reporting on their late summer financial results in earnest. Stock prices can go wild during these periods as companies post figures that either beat or fall short of investor expectations. But these short-term reactions don't mean it's time to bail on solid stocks. Three tech names that recently reported are IBM (NYSE:IBM), Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT), and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). Here's why three Fool.com contributors think they're worth owning.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? 3 Stocks To Hold for the Next 20 Years

To build wealth, invest and hold stocks with strong growth potential for as long as you can. Renewable energy, digital payments, and digital advertising are some megatrends to consider. Do you know the keys to succeed at investing in stocks? Time and patience, or buy and hold, if you will....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

There have been 38 double-digit declines in the S&P 500 over the past 71 years. All notable crashes and corrections are a buying opportunity for long-term investors. For the past 19 months, Wall Street and investors have sat back and enjoyed the strongest bounce from a bear-market bottom in history. Since the broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) bottomed on March 23, 2020, the index has more than doubled in value. For context, the S&P 500 has averaged a total return, including dividends, of just north of 11% since the beginning of 1980.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett became the company's CEO more than a half-century ago and held on to your position, you would now own stock worth roughly $22.6 million. While matching that kind of incredible performance over the next 50-plus years is likely out of reach due to the investment conglomerate's already massive size, the company's performance under Buffett's tenure should make it clear why the famous investor is sometimes referred to as the Oracle of Omaha.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

When companies want to figure out how to best use technology, they often turn to Accenture. Adobe is the standard for creative professionals and a leader in the digital economy. Trends in manufacturing and logistics should fuel growth for Cognex in spite of short-term disruptions. These days, an investor can...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Pinterest, Sonos, Anthem and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Pinterest — Shares of the social media company rallied 12.7% following a Bloomberg News report that said PayPal may acquire Pinterest. PayPal shares fell 4.9%. Sonos — Shares of the smart home sound system manufacturer jumped nearly 2% after David Einhorn's...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Disney, State Street, Occidental and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Occidental Petroleum — Shares of the energy company gained 4% after Truist upgraded the stock to a buy rating based on an expected jump in shareholder returns. The firm also raised its target on the stock from $35 to $50, with the new forecast implying a nearly 60% upside from Friday's closing price. APA and Diamondback Energy, meanwhile, advanced 2.1% and 0.9%, respectively, on the back of West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the U.S. oil benchmark, rising to its highest level in seven years on Monday.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Tech Stocks Coming to the Rescue of the Construction Industry

Recently, the largest real estate conference in Europe, Expo Real, was held in Munich. It focused on the construction technologies of the future, and digitization was one of the main themes. So as you can imagine, some of the biggest tech stocks in the market are making large contributions to the industry.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

The growth in digital ad spending should lead to above-average returns for Alphabet shareholders. 50 billion devices are expected to come online by 2030, which should play to Microsoft's strengths. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are great stocks to anchor anyone's portfolio. These tech behemoths each generate tens of...
STOCKS
NBC New York

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Zillow, Revance Therapeutics, Albertsons and More

Zillow (Z) – Zillow slid 6.4% in premarket trading, following a Bloomberg report that the company has temporarily stopped its home-buying service due to overwhelming demand. Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) – Revance shares plunged 33.2% in the premarket after the Food and Drug Administration declined to approve an injectable treatment for facial lines, noting deficiencies following the FDA's inspection of manufacturing facilities. The company said no other concerns were raised in the FDA's response. The treatment is seen as a possible competitor to the best-selling treatment Botox.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
133K+
Followers
63K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy