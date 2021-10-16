World Food Day: History, Significance And Hunger Awareness Quotes
By Naina Raghavan
IBTimes
8 days ago
Founded by Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), World Food Day is celebrated annually on Oct. 16 with an aim to raise awareness about the importance of food and nutrition and eradicate hunger across the world. The day, which was first observed in 1945 to promote food security across the...
“Take what you’ll eat and eat what you take”. Growing up, you must have heard this, and you’ve tried to repeat this to your kids as well. Yet, it is a piece of advice seldom heeded. All around the world we waste a lot of food. The UN has adopted the Sustainable Goal of achieving Zero Hunger by 2030, but we aren’t on track as the trends suggest. Current estimates show that around 690 million people are hungry, and a quarter of a billion people worldwide are on the brink of starvation (1). Roughly one-third of the food produced for human consumption gets wasted each year. So, the impact of food lost and wasted is shocking — squandering resources like people, water, land, energy, and capital ultimately contribute to climate change and global warming (2).
Catholic Social Service has announced that on Friday, October 15th, they will be partnering with Guahan Sustainable Culture (GSC) in support of World Food Day 2021. World Food Day commemorates the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture. Organization (FAO) 76 years ago. This internationally recognized day promotes awareness...
As the calendar turns to October 16, the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) celebrates World Food Day. This year’s theme is “Our actions are our future.”. Our lives depend on agri-food systems. They cover the journey of food (for example, cereals, vegetables, fish, fruits and livestock) from farm...
On Sept. 23, the United Nations hosted the first-ever Food Systems Summit, which asked world leaders to re-assert their responsibility and commitment to making our food system sustainable. The U.N. outlined 17 Sustainable Development Goals in pursuit of this work, which coalesce in World Food Day, a celebration of the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization. In 2021, World Food Day focuses on “better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life.”
New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): To commemorate World Food Day, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme, organised the Food Tech Summit on Saturday. The Food Tech Summit 2021 aimed at setting the stage for all food-tech stakeholders...
A global pandemic, the upheavals of climate change and political and military conflicts around the world add up to an unprecedented test of the planet's ability to feed its people, a complex challenge that's the focus of Global Minnesota's World Food Day symposium this year. Estimates by the United Nations...
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh was marking World Food Day, which raises awareness about the issues behind hunger.
The EAT Initiative hosted the event in the Hill District, complete with food distribution, concert, and family fun.
It all took place outside of the former Shop ‘N Save on Centre Avenue.
While it is closed, plans are in place for Salem’s Market to take over.
However, until then, the Hill District remains without a true grocery store.
“This is considered a food desert but we consider it food apartheid because it’s by design,” said Chef Claudy Pierre of the EAT Initiative. “There’s a lot of things that happen that now people only have a dollar store to actually buy food and produce. So, right now we’re working our best to make sure we change that.”
Democratic mayoral nominee Ed Gainey was also in attendance and thanked volunteers who were distributing food.
United Nations (UN) Day, which is celebrated on Oct. 24 every year, is an occasion during which the organization "reaffirms the purposes and principles" that have helped to guide it for 76 years. It also marks the anniversary of when the UN Charter entered into force. For this year's observance,...
It is time for fall harvests, but Waco-based World Hunger Relief Inc. is hoping to plant some seeds Saturday with its Fall Farm Day. What Director Jonathan Grant and his staff hope to plant during the demonstrations and activities planned for the free event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the organization’s Lacy-Lakeview farm, 356 Spring Lake Road, are seeds of community interest in and support for the 44-year-old operation.
EYOTA — Hosting a cookout with neighbors shouldn't be too hard. But for one Eyota woman, having a get-together with her friends meant everyone needed to bring food, enough to share. And with budgets being tight, that could be a big ask. "I just planned a neighborhood cookout with friends,"...
As part of World Food Day on October 16th, two semi-trucks from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints rolled in early Wednesday morning to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. The distribution center of The Church of Jesus Christ filled trucks with 70,000 pounds of dry goods, soaps, and detergents, canned goods, peanut butter, and other pantry staples to be distributed throughout the area. The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, which works with 150 local non-profits to help feed over 75,000 members of our community, will distribute the contents of one of the trucks. The Food Bank will divide the goods from the second truckload between Joe LeBlanc Food Pantry of Minden and a revitalized food pantry 5 Loaves and 2 Fish Food Pantry in Shreveport for distribution to their respective areas.
Every fourth Sunday of October is observed as National Mother-In-Law Day and this year it falls on Oct. 24. The day is marked to appreciate and celebrate the woman who gave birth to your better half. National Mother-In-Law Day reportedly was first observed on March 5, 1934 in Amarillo, Texas....
College students are faced with a plethora of challenges, from sleep deprivation and time management to stress management and figuring out a social life. Unfortunately, for some students one other major hardship is faced — hunger. United Food Bank is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that assists low-income people living within...
The news can be a little overpowering to watch, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic. Hearing about thousands of people dying every day could rattle anyone. Couple this with international events, national violence, and local violence, and you may feel like it's hard to catch your breath. There could also be times where you feel like you can't escape the news since it's on 24/7. These are the times that we should cling to God and our faith. The Bible says that we must be calm in times of trouble. There may be a lot going on in the world, but God is still in control. He has a plan, and we have to trust Him. Here are a few Bible verses to which you can go back whenever you're overwhelmed by the news.
Trying to contain the polio epidemic in New York (1916)Polio Eradication. Our world has seen pandemics and epidemics since our world started to become more and more populated, however, every major medical catastrophe we somehow managed to get through. The Black Death came and went, so did the Spanish Flu, but there is a virus that is very notorious in our history for it being present for many years. Just as we thought that we managed to eradicate it from the face of this planet, it has come back yet again during this current pandemic, as if things weren’t bad enough.
Potatoes are one of America's favorite vegetables, and a quick and easy food staple to have on hand. But experts say that many of us are making a storage mistake that causes our spuds to spoil sooner. By keeping them near certain other produce items, potatoes tend to turn bad in a matter of days, prematurely sending them to your trash can or compost bin. Read on to find out which food item you should never store your potatoes near and how to make them last longer.
Religion and faith can often be a touchy and polarizing subject for people to discuss, especially in today’s world where cancel culture has made it problematic for folks to express a difference of opinion. Mix that in with religion’s strict and often outdated views on secular culture and you have a recipe for disaster.
Comments / 0