Christopher Columbus, titled Admiral of the Ocean Sea, is believed to be Genoese, and the tradition holds, despite relatively little reliable biographical information available about the most famous explorer in history. Every schoolkid knows—or should know—that Queen Isabella and King Ferdinand of Spain financed Columbus’ voyages to discover a trade route to the Indies and he invertedly came to the Americas. Columbus miscalculated the size of the Earth and, perhaps stubbornly refusing to believe that “India” he found didn’t resemble the “India” he was supposed to find, went to his grave believing he had, in fact, come to Asia.

