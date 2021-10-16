Final call for artists for Miles Hospital gallery jurying

The exhibition features well-known artists, including Guy Stanley Philoche, also known as the “People’s Artist,” a Haitian-born modern artist known for his sophisticated layering techniques and use of unique textiles. The exhibition also includes some artists from his collections, including Toronto-based photographer Laura Jane Petelk, Roddy Wilderman, Ani & Andrew Abakumovs, Ronnie Rob, Udo Sprietenzbafrth, Greg Gemery, Larry Stewart, and more. While the exhibition features well-known artists, Guy also provides an opportunity to bring lesser-known artists to the forefront by giving them a chance to showcase their work. “When COVID hit, I realized that this was something different.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO