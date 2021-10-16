CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final call for artists for Miles Hospital gallery jurying

By Peggy Farrell
 8 days ago

The Miles Memorial Hospital League is issuing its final call for artists to exhibit their works in the hospital’s Hall Gallery during the 2022 calendar year. Final deadline for consideration of artwork will be Monday, Oct. 25. Due...

