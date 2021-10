The Concorde operated its last passenger flight on October 24th, 2003 taking off from New York, while the final flight in the US took place in November 2003 when it flew from New York’s JFK Airport to Seattle’s Boeing Field to join the Museum of Flight’s permanent collection. The latter of which was piloted by Mike Bannister and Les Broadie, who claimed a flight time of 3 hours, 55 minutes and 12 seconds, a record between the two cities, thanks to Canada granting use of a supersonic corridor between Chibougamau, Quebec and Peace River. Read more for a video and additional information.

