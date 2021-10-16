10 Movie Characters with Serious Daddy Issues

It doesn’t feel entirely fair to say that Tania Raymonde is the ugly duckling that grew up to be the beautiful swan, but like a lot of kids, she did have a time in her life when she looked a little bit awkward as her facial features appeared a little too big and she might have been deemed ‘goofy-looking’ thanks to the way she was portrayed in a few shows and movies. But the truth is that she was a rather cute kid back in the day, as well as a very expressive actress that was able to hang with plenty of other actors, and she’s definitely grown up to be an amazingly beautiful woman that is now allowed to cash in on her looks as well as her acting ability. The stages that a lot of people go through in their younger years feel as though they’re played upon in numerous ways when it comes to acting, and the fun part of this is Tania has always been very convincing when being put into one role or another since from being the nerdy, excitable kind of person to being the charming individual that’s not quite a classic beauty but very close, Tania has shown throughout her career that her character is one of her biggest strengths.

