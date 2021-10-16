CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

10 Movie Characters with Serious Daddy Issues

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaddy and mommy issues are nothing new in the movies since they offer up a very convincing conflict that a lot of people can’t help but feel and even sympathize with. Sometimes they go a little over the top, but that’s to be kind of expected since Hollywood tends more toward...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Seann William Scott?

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Seann William Scott made a huge name for himself as one of the stars of the American Pie film franchise. His character, Steve Stifler, is arguably one of the most memorable of the era and he has carved out a special place in pop culture history. Throughout the mid-2000s, Seann continued to appear in some pretty popular comedies, but by the time the 2010s rolled around he had started to fade from the spotlight. In the years since he played Stifler, lots of people have wondered what Seann is up to. The good news is that he’s still around and you’ll probably be seeing him much sooner than you think. Keep reading to find out what happened to Seann William Scott.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Danny DeVito's Daughter, Who's Starring With Him on a New Show

If your parents are Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman, we can only imagine it's hard to break away from the bright lights of Hollywood. And seemingly, the former couple's three children have all been lured. At one point or another, all of the DeVito-Perlman kids have dabbled in acting, but it was recently announced that their oldest child, 38-year-old Lucy DeVito, will be starring alongside her father on a new series. To see Lucy now and find out what she's working on with her dad, read on.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Rob Schneider
Person
Selena
E! News

Director Patty Jenkins Shares Exciting Update About Wonder Woman 3

Watch: Gal Gadot Calls "Wonder Woman" Success "Amazing" Wonder Woman 3 is indeed a go and will star not one but two familiar faces. In December, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that it will "fast-track development on the third installment" of the hit movie franchise to star returning actress Gal Gadot as Diana Prince and be written and helmed again by director Patty Jenkins. On Saturday, Oct. 16, at the DC Fandome 2021 event, the latter confirmed that the new film was definitely still in the works and shared a new detail about the movie's casting.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daddy Issues#Fatherhood#Adonis
TVOvermind

10 Movies From The 90s That Were Better Than The Book

“The book was better.” If you’re a movie buff, you’ve likely heard the phrase. You might have said it. You were probably right. Most times, the book is better. I could list plenty of books that were ruined in the movies that were made. But every once in a while, we all have to admit that a movie comes along that’s better than the book. It cuts out boring stuff. A brilliant actor gives life to a character that just wasn’t that interesting on the page. Maybe it just allows the director and crew to show off some really cool effects that impress the heck out of us. There were probably hundreds of movies in the 90s based on books. Here are ten that were actually better than their source material.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Tania Raymonde: Past and Present

It doesn’t feel entirely fair to say that Tania Raymonde is the ugly duckling that grew up to be the beautiful swan, but like a lot of kids, she did have a time in her life when she looked a little bit awkward as her facial features appeared a little too big and she might have been deemed ‘goofy-looking’ thanks to the way she was portrayed in a few shows and movies. But the truth is that she was a rather cute kid back in the day, as well as a very expressive actress that was able to hang with plenty of other actors, and she’s definitely grown up to be an amazingly beautiful woman that is now allowed to cash in on her looks as well as her acting ability. The stages that a lot of people go through in their younger years feel as though they’re played upon in numerous ways when it comes to acting, and the fun part of this is Tania has always been very convincing when being put into one role or another since from being the nerdy, excitable kind of person to being the charming individual that’s not quite a classic beauty but very close, Tania has shown throughout her career that her character is one of her biggest strengths.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Willy Wonka Fans Weigh in on Character's New Look for Timothee Chalamet's Prequel Movie

On Sunday fans got their first look at Timothée Chalamet in costume as Willy Wonka in the upcoming prequel movie, and they had some strong opinions. Social media overflowed with tweets about Chalemet, Wonka and prequels in general. Many already predicted that this movie would miss the point of the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory franchise altogether.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Movies
Zimbio

The Greatest Halloween Costumes Worn By Movie Characters

There are sweet costumes in Halloween, which was the very first horror movie to take place on the pagan holiday. Tons of little kids run around trick or treating. And Michael Myers can, of course, walk around with a mask on and seem perfectly normal. Michael actually wears two "costumes" in the film. He also dresses up as a clown in flashback during his murderous youth.
MOVIES
Variety

Ryan Gosling in Talks to Play Ken Opposite Margot Robbie’s Barbie in Warner Bros. and Mattel Movie

Margot Robbie’s Barbie has seemingly found her Ken in Ryan Gosling. The two-time Oscar-nominee is in final negotiations to star in the upcoming Warner Bros. and Mattel film, directed by Greta Gerwig, who also co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach. Robbie also does double duty on the project; in addition to starring as the iconic Mattel doll, she’s producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner, which is coming off an Oscar-winning run for last year’s “Promising Young Woman.” Producers on “Barbie” also include LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara; Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and Ynon Kreiz; and David Heyman. Plans to adapt Barbie’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Maya and the Three’: TV Review

Every scene in Maya and the Three is a feast for the eyes. Deep golds, shimmering blues and fierce reds meld beautifully in this Netflix series about the adventures of a Mesoamerican teen who’s more interested in polishing her fighting skills than attending to her royal duties. Created by The Book of Life director Jorge Gutiérrez, Maya and the Three is a grand fantasy adventure told in nine chapters, beginning on the day of the feisty protagonist’s coronation as princess of the Teca Kingdom. The first episode, “Chapter 1: Quinceañera,” opens with Maya (voiced by Zoe Saldana) recounting a tale that...
TV SERIES
TIME

Halyna Hutchins' Death Could Change The Way Guns Are Used In Hollywood

Guns have dominated American movies for decades, with millions of fake rounds of ammunition fired off by John Wayne, Sly Stallone, Keanu Reeves, Linda Hamilton and many other action stars. But this penchant for onscreen violence has ended in real life tragedy several times throughout Hollywood history—and did so once again on Thursday, when the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed after the actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm during while filming the movie Rust in New Mexico.
PUBLIC SAFETY
digitalspy.com

Batgirl movie will bring back Justice League character following rumours

After widespread speculation, the Worlds of DC's new Batgirl movie has cast JK Simmons to reprise his role of Commissioner James Gordon. Since the new DC film was announced, fans have been pressing to find out whether Simmons would be returning to his role from Justice League. Gordon is the father of Barbara Gordon, Batgirl's alter-ego.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy