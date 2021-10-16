CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nasa’s Lucy rockets into the sky with diamonds to explore asteroids

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago

A Nasa spacecraft named Lucy has rocketed into the sky with diamonds on a 12-year quest to explore eight asteroids.

Seven of the mysterious space rocks are among swarms of asteroids sharing Jupiter’s orbit, thought to be the pristine leftovers of planetary formation.

An Atlas V rocket blasted off before dawn on Saturday, sending Lucy on a roundabout orbital journey spanning nearly 4bn miles (6.3bn km). “I’m just elated,” Nasa’s associate administrator, Robert Cabana, said after liftoff. “This is the coolest darn mission.”

Lucy is named after the 3.2m-year-old skeletal remains of a human ancestor found in Ethiopia nearly half a century ago. That discovery got its name from the 1967 Beatles song Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds, prompting Nasa to send the spacecraft soaring with band members’ lyrics and other luminaries’ words of wisdom imprinted on a plaque. The spacecraft also carries a disc made of lab-grown diamonds for one of its science instruments.

In a prerecorded video for Nasa, the Beatles drummer, Ringo Starr, paid tribute to his late colleague John Lennon, credited for writing the song.

“Lucy is going back in the sky with diamonds. Johnny will love that,” Starr said. “Anyway, if you meet anyone up there, Lucy, give them peace and love from me.”

'Johnny'll love that': Ringo Starr wishes Nasa Lucy mission well – video

The paleoanthropologist behind the discovery of the Lucy remains, Donald Johanson, said he was filled with wonder about this “intersection of our past, our present and our future”.

“That a human ancestor who lived so long ago stimulated a mission which promises to add valuable information about the formation of our solar system is incredibly exciting,” said Johanson, of Arizona State University, who travelled to Cape Canaveral in Florida for the launch.

Lucy’s $981m (£715m) mission is the first to aim for Jupiter’s so-called Trojan entourage: thousands – if not millions – of asteroids that share the gas giant’s expansive orbit around the sun. Some of the Trojan asteroids precede Jupiter in its orbit, while others trail it.

Despite their orbits, the Trojans are far from the planet and mostly scattered far from each other. So there was essentially zero chance of Lucy getting clobbered by one as it swooped past its targets, said Southwest Research Institute’s Hal Levison, the mission’s principal scientist.

Lucy will swoop past Earth next October and again in 2024 to get enough gravitational oomph to make it all the way out to Jupiter’s orbit. On the way there, the spacecraft will zip past asteroid Donaldjohanson between Mars and Jupiter. The aptly named rock will serve as a 2025 warmup act for the science instruments.

Drawing power from two huge circular solar wings, Lucy will chase down five asteroids in the leading pack of Trojans in the late 2020s. The spacecraft will then swoop back toward Earth for another gravity assist in 2030 that will swing it back out to the trailing Trojan cluster, where it will zip past the final two targets in 2033.

Lucy will pass within 600 miles of each target; the biggest is about 70 miles across.

“Are there mountains? Valleys? Pits? Mesas? Who knows? I’m sure we’re going to be surprised,” said Hal Weaver of Johns Hopkins University, who is in charge of Lucy’s black-and-white camera. “But we can hardly wait to see what … images will reveal about these fossils from the formation of the solar system.”

