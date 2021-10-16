CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-16 15:04:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-17 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast Elevated Surf...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Willamette Valley, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-24 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon; Greater Portland Metro Area; Lower Columbia Strong thunderstorms will impact much of the northwest half of the Portland Metro area and Interstate 5 corridor in southwest Washington through 115 PM PDT At 1240 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Scappoose to Hillsboro to Newberg. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hillsboro, Battle Ground, St. Helens, Woodland, Vancouver Downtown, Portland Downtown, Portland, Vancouver, Beaverton, Tigard, Newberg, Scappoose, Ridgefield, La Center, Columbia City, Mount Vista, Lake Shore, Portland Airport, Salmon Creek and Cedar Mill. This includes the following highways in Washington Interstate 5 between mile markers 1 and 26. Interstate 205 between mile markers 27 and 37. State Route 14 between mile markers 1 and 6. State Route 503 between mile markers 2 and 12, and between mile markers 44 and 54. This includes the following highways in Oregon Interstate 5 between mile markers 300 and 308. Interstate 205 near mile marker 26. Interstate 84 between mile markers 1 and 2. U.S. Highway 26 west of Portland between mile markers 59 and 73. U.S. Highway 26 east of Portland near mile marker 1. U.S. Highway 30 west of Portland between mile markers 1 and 34. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Lower Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-24 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coast Range of Northwest Oregon; Lower Columbia Strong thunderstorms will impact much of the northwest half of the Portland Metro area and Interstate 5 corridor in southwest Washington through 115 PM PDT At 1240 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Scappoose to Hillsboro to Newberg. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hillsboro, Battle Ground, St. Helens, Woodland, Vancouver Downtown, Portland Downtown, Portland, Vancouver, Beaverton, Tigard, Newberg, Scappoose, Ridgefield, La Center, Columbia City, Mount Vista, Lake Shore, Portland Airport, Salmon Creek and Cedar Mill. This includes the following highways in Washington Interstate 5 between mile markers 1 and 26. Interstate 205 between mile markers 27 and 37. State Route 14 between mile markers 1 and 6. State Route 503 between mile markers 2 and 12, and between mile markers 44 and 54. This includes the following highways in Oregon Interstate 5 between mile markers 300 and 308. Interstate 205 near mile marker 26. Interstate 84 between mile markers 1 and 2. U.S. Highway 26 west of Portland between mile markers 59 and 73. U.S. Highway 26 east of Portland near mile marker 1. U.S. Highway 30 west of Portland between mile markers 1 and 34. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-24 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cass; St. Joseph Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Elkhart, northern Wabash, Noble, Whitley, northern Huntington, Kosciusko, Lagrange, Cass and St. Joseph Counties through 1030 PM EDT At 936 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Granger to near Bourbon to near Mexico. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Elkhart and Simonton Lake around 945 PM EDT. Cassopolis around 950 PM EDT. Nappanee and Milford around 955 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include New Paris, Goshen, Syracuse, Marcellus, Three Rivers, North Manchester, Millersburg, Ligonier, Centreville, South Whitley and Topeka. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 289 and 291. Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 88 and 132. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CASS COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 01:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northeastern Crook DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility near zero in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Wyoming and northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bering Strait#Special Weather Statement#Bering Sea
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 04:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The beaches of north-central to northeast Puerto Rico as well as eastern Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through early this morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fulton, Izard, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for eastern and north central Arkansas. Target Area: Fulton; Izard; Lawrence; Randolph; Sharp A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Randolph, northeastern Izard, southeastern Fulton, northwestern Lawrence and Sharp Counties through 1145 PM CDT At 1118 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Highland in Sharp County, or near Cherokee Village, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pocahontas... Cherokee Village Ash Flat... Black Rock Horseshoe Bend... Highland in Sharp County Hardy... Imboden Ravenden... Maynard Lynn... Franklin Ravenden Springs... Ballard Annieville... Dalton Attica... Myron Smithville... Williford MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FULTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bennett, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 01:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-25 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennett; Todd AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Areas of dense fog can be expected this morning in portions of south central South Dakota, especially near the Nebraska state line. Motorists can expect rapidly changing visibility, down to near zero at times. This includes portions of highway 18. Remember to use your low beams in fog, slow down, and provide plenty of braking distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Bay County Beaches. * WHEN...From 3 PM CDT this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 04:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-25 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Perkins AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Areas of dense fog can be expected this morning in portions of Perkins County. Motorists should expect rapidly changing visibility, down to near zero at times. Remember to use your low beams in fog, slow down, and provide plenty of braking distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you.
PERKINS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...From this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
GULF COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blustery northeast winds gusting between 45 and 50 mph and downed tree limbs expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

High Surf Warning issued for Mendocino Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 00:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties. These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Mariners traversing the bar are urged to exercise extreme caution or stay in port until the threat subsides. Please contact the U.S. Coast Guard for information regarding harbor and bar closures. Target Area: Mendocino Coast HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves over 30 feet. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.. . * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening surfing conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 03:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Islands of Aransas, Kleberg, Nueces and Calhoun Counties. * WHEN...For the first Coastal Flood Advisory, until 6 AM CDT early this morning. For the second Coastal Flood Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 04:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr; Zapata Areas of Fog Developing across Deep South Texas At 250 AM, Surface observations from around Deep South Texas indicated that areas of fog have formed due to the combination of light surface winds and elevated surface moisture values. Visibilities have dropped down into the 1 to 4 mile range across much of Deep South Texas early this morning. The lowest visibilities at 250 AM was 3/4 of a mile at both Falfurrias and Harlingen. These areas of fog will likely persist through sunrise today and will then dissipate by the mid to late morning hours. Motorists should slow down...use low beam headlights...and maintain a safe following distance between vehicles through the early morning hours.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Breckinridge, Grayson, Hancock, Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 02:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Breckinridge; Grayson; Hancock; Ohio Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Harrison, southeastern Perry, Meade, southeastern Hancock, northwestern Grayson, northwestern Hardin, Breckinridge and northern Ohio Counties through 430 AM EDT/330 AM CDT/ At 345 AM EDT/245 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles east of Tell City to near Central City. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Perry, southwestern Harrison, northwestern Grayson, southeastern Hancock, Meade, northern Ohio, northwestern Hardin and Breckinridge Counties, including the following locations... Dyer, Frymire, Skillman, Goering, Ralph, Gerald, Buras, Grahamton, Big Spring and Buck Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Breckinridge, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin, Meade, Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 02:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Breckinridge; Grayson; Hancock; Hardin; Meade; Ohio Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Harrison, southeastern Perry, Meade, southeastern Hancock, northwestern Grayson, northwestern Hardin, Breckinridge and northern Ohio Counties through 430 AM EDT/330 AM CDT/ At 345 AM EDT/245 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles east of Tell City to near Central City. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Perry, southwestern Harrison, northwestern Grayson, southeastern Hancock, Meade, northern Ohio, northwestern Hardin and Breckinridge Counties, including the following locations... Dyer, Frymire, Skillman, Goering, Ralph, Gerald, Buras, Grahamton, Big Spring and Buck Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 22:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Perry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Harrison, southeastern Perry, Meade, southeastern Hancock, northwestern Grayson, northwestern Hardin, Breckinridge and northern Ohio Counties through 430 AM EDT/330 AM CDT/ At 345 AM EDT/245 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles east of Tell City to near Central City. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Perry, southwestern Harrison, northwestern Grayson, southeastern Hancock, Meade, northern Ohio, northwestern Hardin and Breckinridge Counties, including the following locations... Dyer, Frymire, Skillman, Goering, Ralph, Gerald, Buras, Grahamton, Big Spring and Buck Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PERRY COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Desha, Drew, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 02:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Desha; Drew; Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Desha, northeastern Drew and southwestern Lincoln Counties through 400 AM CDT At 331 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mills, or 8 miles west of Dumas, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dumas... Mitchellville Tillar... Winchester Omega... Mills Garrett Bridge... Gourd Calhoun... Florence Tyro... Rose Hill Reedville... Selma Yukon... Garnett Coleman... Pickens in Desha County Relfs Bluff... Avery MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Desha, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 02:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Desha; Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Desha and Lincoln Counties through 330 AM CDT At 303 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Nebo, or near Star City, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dumas... Star City Gould... Grady Mitchellville... Nebo Feenyville... Cane Creek State Park Mills... Garrett Bridge Gourd... Calhoun Tyro... Rose Hill Reedville... Crigler Fresno... Garnett Varner... Avery MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy