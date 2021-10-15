CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 best-practice approaches for assessing students with disabilities

countynewsonline.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResults from informal and formal student assessments can help determine effective instructional strategies and individualized supports. Limited time or resources shouldn’t prevent schools from conducting informal and formal assessments of students with disabilities, including those with significant cognitive disabilities. In fact, collecting high-quality data about a student’s performance can guide educators...

www.countynewsonline.org

Comments / 0

cbs19news

Supporting students with mental health disabilities after COVID-19 stresses

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new fact sheet aims to support students with mental health disabilities, their families and their schools in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a release, the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights and the U.S. Department of Justice jointly issued the sheet in recognition of World Mental Health Day.
MENTAL HEALTH
ku.edu

ATLAS creates opportunities for students with disabilities

ATLAS - High Expectations for Students Success from AAI Media on Vimeo. LAWRENCE — Special education teacher Cary Rogers was not surprised when she saw her students working on and solving complex algebraic equations. Rogers has high expectations. Rogers, now an education program consultant at the Kansas State Department of...
LAWRENCE, KS
therambler.org

Students with physical disabilities struggle with accessibility on campus

Despite efforts to make the school accessible to students with physical disabilities, many students still struggle with access. Anna Somodevilla, a junior psych major and resident on campus, said that the issue she faces as a student using a manual wheelchair is something that the school can’t really fix, such as the various steep hills around campus.
FORT WORTH, TX
Mitchellrepublic.com

Wesleyan Quest aims to give students with disabilities life experience

Gaining independence and employment skills are vital for any post-secondary student. And a program partnership between LifeQuest and Dakota Wesleyan University are making sure no students are left behind. The Wesleyan Quest program, now in its sixth year, serves as a two-year transitional program whose mission is to give students...
MITCHELL, SD
#Learning Disabilities#K 12 Dive#Nceo
newschannel20.com

Lincoln students build practical robot in-class

LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 21st century elective class at Lincoln Community High School has students excited to dive into the tech world. This is the first year for Joe Vazquez's robotics class. "Once you do something that they're highly interested in that's fun to do... I don't have to...
ENGINEERING
countynewsonline.org

Student engagement critical for academic, emotional recovery

As schools aim to help students recover academically and emotionally from learning disruptions due to the pandemic, school leaders should give more weight to students’ experiences and perspectives when making instructional and programming decisions, two separate reports on student engagement said. A State of Engagement survey from the GoGuardian Research...
EDUCATION
USC Gamecock

Student Disability Resource Center relocated to Close-Hipp

The Student Disability Resource Center has been relocated to a new location in Close-Hipp Building, Suite 102. The new location allows the center to offer different student testing areas, study spaces and places to do group activities. “I’m sure we’ll outgrow this soon because our numbers are growing as well,...
EDUCATION
irvingweekly.com

Irving Student Disability Poster Contest Winners Recognized By City

The Irving Advisory Committee on Disabilities has recognized 8 students for their artwork as part of National Disability Awareness Month. The students were presented the awards during the Oct. 14 City Council meeting. Complete Text: The Irving Advisory Committee on Disabilities has recognized 8 students for their artwork as part...
IRVING, TX
njhcn.org

Assessing & Addressing Student Needs

On October 13th, the Campus Hunger-Free Task Force sent out a campus-wide survey to assess students’ experience with food insecurity. Since the US Government Accountability Office reported that insufficient food and housing is one of the biggest barriers to success for college students nationwide, we know that need has increased on all levels for food access as well as housing security during the pandemic. We want to learn more about the current needs of our campus community and how best we can meet and exceed those challenges to ensure all of our students have access to success while enrolled at Montclair State. This survey is just one step towards enhancing our services for students who may be experiencing food insecurity on the Montclair State University campus.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta schools puts on inaugural adapted games for students with disabilities

Students and volunteers of all ages enjoyed a couple hours of lighthearted recreation Thursday as Marietta City Schools held its first-ever Adapted Games, offering a field-day like experience for students with intellectual disabilities. With balmy morning temperatures and clear blue skies, more than 100 students cycled through 15 stations to...
MARIETTA, GA
countynewsonline.org

How COVID-19 may change the conversation about class size

While average class sizes in K-12 grades have remained constant since 2016, new federal relief funding may give school districts the opportunity to fulfill long-desired aims to reduce the numbers of students in classes, a new review of state policies by the National Council on Teacher Quality said. Targeted class...
EDUCATION
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Natrona County School District supports students with learning disabilities

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - October is Learning Disabilities Awareness Month. The Natrona County School District uses a variety of tools and resources to help and accommodate all of their students. “The accommodations and modifications that are part of an IEP, and that just enables the student to participate...
CASPER, WY
The 74

What Schools Can Learn from Learning Pods About Teacher-Student Relationships

When schools closed down last spring, some parents and educators responded by forming “pandemic pods,” or small groups of students who came together outside of school to learn during the pandemic.   These experiments from last year provide some important examples of how families and educators can affirm students’ identities, instill a sense of belonging, and […]
EDUCATION
The 74

Why One State Is Investing Millions Into ‘Academic Coaches’ for Students

A rash of states in recent weeks — including Louisiana, Ohio, Kansas, and Oklahoma — have announced disappointing academic indicators for their students during the pandemic, including depressed test scores, rising chronic absenteeism, and faltering graduation rates.  In most cases, states are attempting to gain approval from federal education officials to omit some information on […]
EDUCATION
uvureview.com

Wolverines Elevated provides assistance to students with learning disabilities

Wolverines Elevated, a program focused on assisting individuals with intellectual disabilities by getting them a higher education and helping them enter the workforce, has begun its beginning phase and program director Morgan Jacobs is confident that it will continue after its trial period. “UVU is really the place for a...
ADVOCACY
Daily Progress

Albemarle brings students with disabilities into buildings to work on mask-wearing

Albemarle County is letting students with disabilities come into school buildings to practice masking after a reinterpretation of the division’s mask policy. Children who were previously told they would have to attend virtual school if they couldn’t wear a mask have since been allowed to work on mask-wearing skills with their teachers in-person — a process known as desensitization that involves slowly exposing the student to the mask for increasing amounts of time and intensity while rewarding students as they tolerate the face covering.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

