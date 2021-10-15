3 best-practice approaches for assessing students with disabilities

On October 13th, the Campus Hunger-Free Task Force sent out a campus-wide survey to assess students’ experience with food insecurity. Since the US Government Accountability Office reported that insufficient food and housing is one of the biggest barriers to success for college students nationwide, we know that need has increased on all levels for food access as well as housing security during the pandemic. We want to learn more about the current needs of our campus community and how best we can meet and exceed those challenges to ensure all of our students have access to success while enrolled at Montclair State. This survey is just one step towards enhancing our services for students who may be experiencing food insecurity on the Montclair State University campus.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO