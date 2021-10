Uncertainty is a way of life. The pandemic has been a lesson in uncertainty. The virus traveled around the world in record speeds and societies adapted. The information about the virus kept changing — animals could not contract Covid then tigers in the Bronx Zoo contracted it, younger people were safe until they started to die. Nothing was certain. Covid is evidence that we are living in a world that is volatile, dynamic, uncertain and ambiguous. The invitation is for us to check our assumptions and examine our need for certainty. Going forward plans cannot be long term. We need to adapt quickly. Decisions are not outputs; they are in transit points to our goal. As soon as there is a hitch we need to make another decision or tweak the one that we made. We must be willing to change decisions to match the prevailing conditions, while still going towards our goals.

