CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Cynic Preview New Tracks “Sha48” & “6th Dimensional Archetype”

By wookubus
theprp.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA preview of the new Cynic tracks “Sha48*” and “6th Dimensional Archetype” have been shared online in the below clip. That...

www.theprp.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Jeremy Shada Goes Track by Track on New Album ‘Vintage’

With his debut album Vintage, released on Oct. 1, 24-year-old Jeremy Shada is paying tribute to love and romance in the modern age. “Vintage is really something special not only because it’s my debut album but because of the overarching theme,” Shada says. “When you listen to Vintage track-by-track and hear how each song connects, an even larger story evolves. We see a man in desperate search for love—something I think is so relatable for listeners. There are ups and downs, heartache, and heartbreak but in the end there is a love that is found and lasts a lifetime. Throughout this journey it’s evident that life isn’t worth living unless it’s with someone you love. Get ready for some catchy bops!”
BEAUTY & FASHION
djcity.com

New and Notable Tracks: Oct. 15

Three rap superstars unite on this standout track from Thugger’s latest album, Punk. City Girls’ JT teams up with the Atlanta singer-songwriter over this mid-tempo pop beat. Chris Lorenzo ft. High Jinx – California Dreamin’ – Eddie Boy Hype Intro. DJcity’s Eddie Boy creates a dramatic intro to Chris Lorenzo’s...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Myrkur Releases Demo Version Of New Track “Rivers Blessed”

Myrkur has released a video for the demo version of her track “Rivers Blessed“. You can find that song below with Amalie Bruun herself having the following to share of it:. “‘Rivers Blessed‘ is written about my journey into motherhood, a path that by no means was easy but it changed my life and how I view the world forever. I wanted the song to have a strong feeling of winter, and therefor the harp is the only instrument, because its sound reminds me of falling snowflakes. The chorus is from an old Danish poem called ‘There is nothing in the world as silent as snow’ and it talks of the silent, pure and gentle new world you find after the snow has fallen, which feels like nature’s magic.”
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

rosi Shares New Single “Off the Tracks”

Alternative electronic duo rosi shared their debut single, “White Light” last month. Together, singer/songwriter Joni Mathews and producer and multi-instrumentalist Chris Petrosino introduced a potent combination of UK dance and indie influences. Today they’re back once again with their follow-up single, “Off the Tracks.”. Opening on hypnotic guitar lines and...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Masvidal
24hip-hop.com

Kelly Kay releases her new track “Motions”

Kelly Kay’s new single is doing wonders for her. She is a model by trade, but she is now branching out into music and showing amazing promise with the release of “Motions.” Fans of the genre are enthusiastic about her new release and want to hear more of her work in the future.
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Lane 8 Drops New Track, ‘Reviver’

Lane 8 is back with his chill dance evoking signature style. Today he released a new song, ‘Reviver’ from his forth coming studio album of the same name. This will be the fourth studio album for the young music producer. He has described it as being more driven for the dance floor than his previous works which may be considered a bit more laidback and chill.
THEATER & DANCE
theprp.com

Of Mice & Men Debut “Fighting Gravity” From New Album “Echo”

Of Mice & Men‘s new album “Echo has been announced for a December 03rd release date on SharpTone Records. That outing compiles the tracks from several of their EPs (“Timeless” and “Bloom” which were released throughout the year with four extra tracks from their “Ad Infinitum” EP, the newest of which is the below track “Fighting Gravity“.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Archetype#Cynic
theprp.com

The Lurking Fear (At The Gates, Etc.) Debut “Death Reborn” Music Video

The Lurking Fear, who feature members of At The Gates and more, have premiered their new single “Death Reborn“. The band had Max Ljungberg direct that video, which arrives ahead of the band’s sophomore album, “Death, Madness, Horror, Decay“. A November 19th release on Century Media stands for the latter.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Silent Planet Debut “Anhedonia”

With the November 12th release of their fourth studio album “Iridescent” still on the horizon, Silent Planet have newly launched the track “Anhedonia” from it. You can give that song a stream below:
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Ed Sheeran Previews All 14-Tracks on New Album ‘Equals’

All roads lead to October 29 for Ed Sheeran, who will be unwrapping his new album ‘= (Equals)’ on said date. Preceded by smash hit singles ‘Bad Habits’ and ‘Shivers,’ the LP serves as the chart-topper’s first full-length solo effort in four years and is considered one of 2021’s most eagerly anticipated offerings.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Archgoat premiere new track “Black Womb Gnosis”

Finnish death/black metal band Archgoat have unleashed their new song titled “Black Womb Gnosis,” which you can stream below. The tune serves as the second taste of their upcoming album dubbed ‘Worship The Eternal Darkness,’ which drops on November 26th, 2021 through Debemur Morti Productions. Pre-orders are available via the label’s EU, US, and Bandcamp shops.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Listen to a preview of ABBA’s catchy new track ‘Just A Notion’

ABBA have previewed a snippet of a new track called ‘Just A Notion’ – you can check it out below. : The ABBA ‘Voyage’ producers on what to expect from the “magical space circus” live show. In September, the iconic four-piece made their monumental comeback, announcing the release of their...
MUSIC
theprp.com

In Flames’ 1994-2008 Catalog To Be Reissued On CD

Much of In Flames‘ catalog is set to be reissued on CD on November 26th through Nuclear Blast. The following albums and EPs will be given new physical releases on that date:. “I’m thrilled to know that we have label that still believes and supports the physical format. This is a great opportunity to pick up any records from the In Flames catalogue you may have missed. Enjoy our music on compact disc as it was originally released.”
MUSIC
theprp.com

Obscura Premiere “When Stars Collide” Music Video, Soilwork’s Björn “Speed” Strid Guests

Another taste of Obscura‘s forthcoming album “A Valediction” was served up today, October 19th. A guest appearance from Soilwork, etc. frontman Björn “Speed” Strid is featured on this latest single from the band, “When Stars Collide“. The accompanying music video for it was once again helmed by director Miro Witzki, while Obscura‘s mastermind Steffen Kummerer commented, “One of the highlights and contested compositions of ‘A Valediction‘ features Björn Strid of our label mates Soilwork. ‘When Stars Collide‘ recombines an uplifting pace with a rather dark and bitter narrative that leads into to a story for reflection. A sense of delight and feeling of relief covers all mournful misery.”
MUSIC
Complex

Anitta and Saweetie Link on New Track “Faking Love”

Brazilian singer Anitta is gearing up to release her new album Girl from Rio, and ahead of its release she’s dropped the single “Faking Love” with Saweetie. Blending their two styles, “Faking Love” sees Saweetie continue to make an impact after a number of promising singles including “Best Friend” with Doja Cat. The single is expected to show up on Girl from Rio when it arrives in the near future. Earlier this year, Anitta first announced the project alongside the release of the title track. She also shared a remix of the song featuring DaBaby, and she performed the solo version at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

RÜFÜS DU SOL Break Down New Album ‘Surrender’ Track by Track

It’s been a few years between drinks for Sydney trio RÜFÜS DU SOL, but after a lengthy period of spent dealing with the current global environment we find ourselves in, the band have returned with one of their most accomplished records to date. Releasing their last album by way of...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Arch Enemy Premiere New Single “Deceiver, Deceiver”

Arch Enemy have premiered their new standalone single “Deceiver, Deceiver” online below. Jacob Hansen mixed and mastered the song, while Patric Ullaeus directed the below music video. Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Amott commented:. “Wait…what? Has it really been four years since we last released new Arch Enemy music? Time flies…especially...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy