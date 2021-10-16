CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA unlikely to rule on Merck’s ‘game-changer’ COVID pill before December

By The Associated Press
NJ.com
NJ.com
 8 days ago
The Food and Drug Administration said it will ask its outside experts to meet in late November to scrutinize Merck’s pill to treat COVID-19. The Nov. 30 meeting means U.S. regulators almost certainly won’t issue a decision on the drug until December, signaling that the agency will conduct a detailed review...

