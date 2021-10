HOT SPRINGS — This Saturday, the Razorbacks are will make history in Little Rock at War Memorial Stadium. This will be the first game in 77 years that the Hogs have played an in-state school, and the first time they have ever faced the Pine Bluff Golden Lions on the field. The Razorback’s last in-state game would be the 1944 Arkansas-Monticello game under Coach Glen Rose’s first season.

