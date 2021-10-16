CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers trade for CB Ahkello Witherspoon is hard to make sense of

By Tommy Jaggi
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers traded a future fifth-round draft choice for a cornerback who has rarely seen the field. Here’s why this trade hasn’t made sense. You would think that a team that lost two quality players in Steven Nelson and Mike Hilton this offseason might be in need of some cornerback...

stillcurtain.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ahkello Witherspoon
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers replace Ben Roethlisberger, start future in 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally turn the page on Ben Roethlisberger in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft that starts the future with a full 7-round projection. The Pittsburgh Steelers are very much at a crossroads. Ben Roethlisberger is a shell of the quarterback he once was and it’s becoming painfully obvious with each passing week, particularly with the team starting the year at 1-3. On top of that, the offensive line is in shambles and the defense, though star-laden, has depth issues that have come to light.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has 1 Quarterback In Mind For Steelers

Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum says it’s time to hit the panic button in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 1-3 and 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger, who reportedly got in the best shape of his life this offseason, has struggled mightily. Tannenbaum––most recently Executive VP of Football Operations with the Dolphins––has offered...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers CB Joe Haden to Cowboys Trade Rumor; Dallas Interested?

Let's eventually call this "Anatomy of a Rumor.'' But let's first get to the straight dope on the idea of the Dallas Cowboys engineering an NFL trade for Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden. A team source tells me the Cowboys are not presently pursuing such a trade and have not...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Cb#Pro Football Reference#Tommyjaggi#Panthers
FanSided

3 trades Steelers must make before the deadline to salvage the season

If the Steelers want to stay in the race for the AFC North and or wild card, they need to make some trades before this year’s trade deadline. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been struggling at a lot of positions this year. There are plenty of players that could be on the trade block before the deadline approaches. Pittsburgh is a team that tends to never give up and will always try to compete each and every year.
NFL
On3.com

Mike Tomlin updates Stephon Tuitt's status

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting a chance to recuperate this week with a bye. The Steelers have looked much improved on the offensive side of the ball. Their running game is much improved in their last two victories. Their defense has yet to allow more than 30 points in a game this season. And they have been doing this without their star defensive lineman in Stephon Tuitt.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Bringing In Notable WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a need at wide receiver, and it looks like they’re about to add one who was on the verge of signing elsewhere. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers are bringing in Anthony Miller for a physical. If signed, Miller would likely help ease the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster due to a season-ending injury.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Steelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – CB Ahkello Witherspoon – Stock Down

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nfltraderumors.co

Steelers Sign CB Linden Stephens To Practice Squad

WR Rico Bussey (Injured) Stephens, 26, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati in 2018. He also played for the Rams, Broncos, Seahawks, and Dolphins in the past three seasons. He signed on with Washington back in May but was among their final roster cuts...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers Scratch Haskins, B. Johnson, Witherspoon; Broncos at Full Health

PITTSBURGH — Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, inside linebacker Buddy Johnson and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon are health scratches for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Denver Broncos, the team announced on Sunday. Additionally, injured players Carlos Davis (knee), cornerback Cam Sutton (groin) and wide receiver James Washington (groin) had already been ruled out...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

CB Mark Gilbert poached from Steelers practice squad by the Detroit Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost a member of the practice squad on Tuesday as cornerback Mark Gilbert was signed by the Detroit Lions. This per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Gilbert went undrafted in 2021 out of Duke and sign=ed with the Steelers immediately following the NFL draft. Appearing in all four of the Steelers preseason games, Gilbert played 82 snaps and had four tackles and two passes defensed. Although Gilbert did not make the Steelers 53-man roster, he was signed the next day to the practice squad.
NFL
Yardbarker

PFF Predicts Two Steelers Trades by Deadline

Both Joe Haden and Eric Ebron could be in the midst of their final seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but one publication believes their time is ending sooner rather than later. Pro Football Focus predicted 12 potential AFC trades that could happen by the Nov. 2 trade deadline. The first...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

168K+
Followers
360K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy