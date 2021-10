After falling 3-2 in a shootout against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, the Vancouver Canucks travel east to the City of Brotherly Love to meet the Philadelphia Flyers for the first time since Nov. 25, 2019. The Flyers are coming off a season where they allowed the most goals in the NHL and missed the playoffs with a record of 25-23-8. This game will mark the 126th meeting between the two teams where the Flyers have an all-time record of 76-35-13-1. Here are a few storylines for each team as the Canucks head into the second game of a six-game road trip that will see stops in Detroit, Buffalo, Chicago, and Seattle.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO