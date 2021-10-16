CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hindu Group Urges India to Regulate Platforms, Cryptocurrency

Cover picture for the articleMUMBAI (Reuters) - A powerful right-wing Hindu group linked to India's ruling party has called for curbs on streaming platforms and cryptocurrencies, saying regulation was essential. "There is a need to regularise these things for the larger good of the society," said Mohan Bhagwat, head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak...

