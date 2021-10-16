CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

YWCA Purple Paws event raises funds for domestic violence shelters

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xj3Ch_0cTC9AxG00

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – YWCA Dayton is hosting the 6 th annual Purple Paws event to raise money and awareness for domestic violence services.

More than half of domestic violence victims say they are reluctant to leave their abusers because it would mean leaving their pets behind as well, the YWCA said. YWCA Dayton connects women entering their domestic violence shelters with local animal shelters so that the whole family can heal.

These services are made possible through partnerships with local veterinarians, SICSA Pet Adoption Center, and the Humane Society.

SICSA to waive adoption fees at Washington Twp. event

You can help support this mission at the Purple Paws event on Saturday, October 16 by joining the community at the City of Eaton Dog Park at 701 Park Drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $10 a person, the YWCA says, and includes a T-shirt. The pet showcase is $5 a pet and includes a variety of awards.

Categories include:

  • Influencer (online pet photo contest winner)
  • Twinning (pet and owner lookalikes)
  • Most “Not Dog”
  • Best Trick
  • People’s Choice
  • Best In Show

The YWCA said there will also be face painting, pet prints with Paint the Towne, mobile grooming with Mackenzie and treats from 2 Girls Cookies.

If you’re looking to find a new furry friend, the YWCA says there will also be pets from Wonder Dogs and Purrfect Additions to adopt or foster.

Calling Animal Lovers: Send Your Nominees for Clear the Shelters’ PAWSitively Good Awards

YWCA Dayton operates the only domestic violence shelters and rape crisis centers in Montgomery and Preble Counties, the release says. To learn more about the Purple Paws event or the YWCA, click here .

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Dayton Paw Patrol costume contest: Is your pet the cutest?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Paw Patrol Dayton is holding its Doggie Fall Fest Sunday, October 24 from 12 pm to 4 pm.  The event will be held at 715 Executive Blvd. in Dayton, Paw Patrol said. The festival features live demonstrations, live music, dog paintings, raffles and food and merchandise vendors a release by Paw […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton NAACP hosts Freedom Fund Awards

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – WDTN is proud to support the important work that the Dayton unit of the NAACP does in our community. On Sunday, Oct. 24, we were honored to air the 70th Annual NAACP Freedom Fund Awards on WDTN. The award honor those who work toward the NAACP’s mission and showcase the many […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

‘Shred and Bread’ community event held at St. John’s Lutheran Church

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – St. John’s Lutheran Church is hosting a ‘Shred and Bread’ community event on Saturday, October 23. This event offers free household document shredding as well as an outdoor station that will be accepting food and cash donations to support Miamisburg Helping Hands Food Pantry, a release said. The release said there […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
WDTN

The Well open house shows pregnancy, postpartum care

While the event is targeted to parents, expectant parents and kids, the entire community is welcome to attend, the organization said. Funds generated by the event will support The Well in its endeavor to create an accessible, functional and welcoming wellness center for women and their families.
KETTERING, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eaton, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Dayton, OH
Society
WDTN

Montgomery County hosts drug take-back events

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Several cities are holding National Drug Take-back Day events across Montgomery County from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, October 23. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they will be hosting drive-thru drop-offs at the Harrison Twp. Substation at 5945 North Dixie Drive. Residents can also dispose of drugs […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

More than 400 trees given away in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Hundred of trees were given to people living in the City of Beavercreek. The City of Beavercreek hosted a tree giveaway on Saturday, October 23, 2021. It was part of a collaboration between State Farm and the Arbor Day Foundation. State Farm pledged $1 million to support tree planting projects in […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

Visitor restrictions relaxed at Premier Health

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the Miami Valley decline, Premier Health is relaxing the rules on visitors a bit. The health network said in a release Friday patients admitted at Premier Health hospitals for reasons other than COVID-19 will be allowed up to two visitors per day under relaxed limits that […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy