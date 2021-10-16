CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Here's Why DocuSign Should Be on Investors' Radar

By Matthew Frankel, CFP®, Toby Bordelon,, Brian Withers
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uxELC_0cTC8wuz00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) pioneered the e-signature industry and is a dominant presence in the electronic agreement business. However, in this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Sept. 29, Fool.com contributors Brian Withers and Toby Bordelon discuss why the company could still have a ton of growth potential in the years ahead.

Brian Withers: Turns out they released earnings earlier in the month and we didn't cover them. But you know what, they were stellar. Even though the stock has pulled back over the course of the month after its initial uptick, listen to these numbers, it's just knocking it out of the park. Revenue up 50%, and they crossed the half-billion-dollar revenue mark in the quarter for the first time. Billings, 52%. Enterprise customers up 49%.

New metric: customers with an annual contract value of greater than $300,000, grew 37% year over year. For the fifth quarter in a row, dollar-based net retention exceeded their high end of their historical range, coming in at 124%. You got to love this one, Toby: Free cash flow, $162 million, or 32% margin in the quarter, compared to $100 million, 29% in the prior year. They exited with $887 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments.

Although their Contract Lifecycle Management and Agreement Cloud products had some wins in the quarter, it's still not big enough to split it out. But with its 148,000 enterprise customers, double what it had prior to COVID, it's got a huge customer opportunity to drive further engagement with the platform. Look for more wins on this front over the next couple of quarters.

Toby Bordelon: Yeah, I love the potential at DocuSign, I really do. There's so much more they can do and many ways they can grow. Where do you rate them relative to the competition? Because there is actually a lot out there. I think people may not know all the players in the e-signature space and the contract life space. You've got Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), you've got Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), names you do know. But others like PandaDoc and Juro or companies people probably have not heard of but are doing e-signature stuff, a lot more, too. This is becoming pretty big. Where do you put DocuSign in that group?

Brian Withers: Yeah, there's really two sets of companies, competitors, as you mentioned, the Adobe and Salesforce going after enterprise, big business. And the PandaDoc, looking at consumers. On the enterprise side, I think Adobe is the biggest threat. They have a service that helps companies develop websites and create better experiences for their customers. An e-signature is just one feature as part of that. I think that's a powerful way to approach the market.

What I see from DocuSign, though, is there's so many use cases internally within a company already, that they don't need this extra functionality, this extra market, and DocuSign has the edge inside the corporate four walls. I watched the enterprise numbers from DocuSign really closely. You mentioned PandaDoc as just one of the multitude of consumer e-signature services. A lot of members reach out to me and let me know about some e-signature service that I've never heard of that they've used and are concerned about DocuSign's moat. This is not something I'm concerned about.

The company only gets 12% of its revenue from these customers, and they have six times more consumer customers than they do enterprise customers. Six times the customer set is getting you 12% a year revenue versus 1X is getting you 88%. Those 148,000 enterprise customers are like gold, and they make up a massive part of its revenue and a really massive part of its growth story.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Watch This Earnings Season

Square is thriving, but it faces high expectations and challenging comparisons heading into its Q3 report. After strong Q2 results, another good quarter in Q3 could really send the stock higher. The growth story behind the web development company Wix.com could get a lift if earnings meet projections. Now that...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is likely to be bought out soon. Ocugen's stock may catch fire on a key regulatory update. Stocks rarely go straight up. When they do, the uncommon occurrence is called a "parabolic move." In stock terminology, such as move is defined by a sudden and dramatic increase in buying volume, thereby causing the company's share price to rapidly rise in a manner that resembles a parabola.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

3 Inflation-Proof Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

Inflation. That's a word that seems to be on everyone's mind these days. For the stock market, inflationary pressures have historically tended to be something of a mixed bag: Many companies struggle, while others put up a relatively strong performance and can even benefit from unusual economic and monetary dynamics.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks You Should Own This Earnings Season

Earnings season is upon us and companies are now reporting on their late summer financial results in earnest. Stock prices can go wild during these periods as companies post figures that either beat or fall short of investor expectations. But these short-term reactions don't mean it's time to bail on solid stocks. Three tech names that recently reported are IBM (NYSE:IBM), Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT), and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). Here's why three Fool.com contributors think they're worth owning.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radar#Docusign#Big Business#Covid
The Motley Fool

Managing a Diverse Stock Portfolio When Your Capital Is Limited

If your goal is to build out a diverse portfolio of at least 25 stocks, it may be daunting to think about how to afford this kind of investment on a budget. In this video clip from "The 5," recorded on Sept. 24, Fool.com contributors Brian Withers, Jason Hall, Demitri Kalogeropoulos, and Neil Patel offer their strategies for managing a diverse long-term stock portfolio.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Could Moderna Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

Moderna predicts $20 billion in coronavirus vaccine sales this year. The company is expanding its offerings in the coronavirus space as it works on potential boosters and a next-generation vaccine candidate. Programs in cytomegalovirus and HIV, if successful, could result in game-changing products. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has helped many investors get...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks We Recently Bought (and Why You Should Too)

Time to time we like to check in with our Fool.com contributors to see what they've recently added to their portfolios. In this video clip from "The 5," recorded on Sept. 24, Demitri Kalogeropoulos, Brian Withers, and Neil Patel tell us why they decided to buy shares of the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index ETF (NYSEMKT:VTI), Square (NYSE:SQ), and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND).
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Top Picks for High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be an excellent long-term addition to your portfolio, but there are many out there to choose from. How to pick the right one? In this video clip from "The 5," recorded on Sept. 24, Fool.com contributor Jason Hall reviews a list of REITs he thinks are smart investments right now.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Explosive Stocks to Buy Right Now

When it comes to high-powered growth stocks, good things come to those who wait. Admittedly, not every growth story you back will pan out over the long term, but just a handful of big winners can have an outsize impact on your investing performance and deliver life-changing returns. If you're...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why I Just Bought More Zoom Stock

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of the positive impact on its business. And despite the world starting to return to normalcy, one of our Fool.com contributors decided to add to his position. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Oct. 11, Jon Quast discusses the reasoning behind his recent investment decision.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Pinterest Earnings: What to Watch on Nov. 4

Wall Street expects Q3 revenue to jump 43% and adjusted EPS to soar 77% year over year . All eyes will be on U.S. user growth, which was the weak spot in last quarter's report. U.S. user growth is under pressure this year because of the loosening of pandemic restrictions.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

6 Figures That Should Terrify Shiba Inu Investors

Tweets from Elon Musk have sent Shiba Inu soaring in recent weeks. However, six figures spell potential doom for this ultra-popular digital currency. Since the turn of the 20th century, the stock market has been the leading wealth-creating machine. Even taking into account the down years, stocks have consistently outperformed bonds and commodities over the very long term.
PETS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why This REIT Is One of My Largest Investments

Real estate investment trust STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) isn't well known by many investors, but for investors focused on the long term, it's definitely one to put on their radar. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Oct. 11, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel explains why STORE Capital is one of the largest investments in his own retirement account.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
133K+
Followers
63K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy