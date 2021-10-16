Today in history: Oct. 16

Are you familiar with the word “devout?” It’s most commonly used in a phrase like “She was a devout Catholic.” As a matter of fact, if you go to the dictionary and look it up, that is the very example that they use. The definition of the word devout is...
A memorial service for Gen. Colin Powell is planned for Nov. 5 at the Washington National Cathedral. "There will be very limited seating and it will be by invitation only," spokeswoman Peggy Cifrino said in an emailed statement to the Associated Press. State funerals for four presidents — Dwight D....
As an American leader, Colin Powell’s credentials were impeccable: He was chairman of the Joint Chiefs and secretary of state. But his legacy as the first Black person in those roles is murkier, with some African Americans saying that his voice on their behalf could have been louder.Powell, who died Monday of COVID-19 complications, spent 35 years in the Army and rose to political prominence under Republican presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush. His stature fueled persistent speculation that he would one day run for president as a member of the GOP.Through it all, Powell never seemed entirely...
The spiritual leader of the world’s 200 million Eastern Orthodox Christians brings an agenda spanning religious, political and environmental issues to a 12-day U.S. visit beginning Saturday that includes a meeting with President Joe Biden and various ceremonial and interfaith gatherings. Making the latest of several trips to the country during his 30 years in office, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew is expected to address concerns ranging from a pending restructuring of the American church to his church's status in his homeland, Turkey Bartholomew’s title, patriarch of Constantinople, reflects the ancient imperial name of the city now known as Istanbul in...
Anna Salton Eisen found the old pictures — wallet-size, black-and-white images of Jewish prisoners who survived the Holocaust — in a folder her late father, George Lucius Salton, kept most of his life.The Texas woman recognized the names of some of the teens and young men from stories her father told. For three years, the baby-faced captives lived among the dead and dying in barracks and boxcars as Nazi captors moved them from Poland to France to Germany. The skeletal friends said a tearful Kaddish — a Jewish prayer of mourning — after learning their parents had died in...
The spiritual leader of the world’s 200 million Eastern Orthodox Christians was hospitalized Sunday in Washington on the first full day of a planned 12-day U.S. visit, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America said.The archdiocese said Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was preparing to leave for a service at the Cathedral of Saint Sophia in the nation's capital when he felt unwell “due to the long flight and full schedule of events upon arrival.”“His doctor advised him to rest and out an abundance of caution" go to George Washington University Hospital "for observation,” according to the statement. Bartholomew, 81, has a...
No vaccination foe, no latter-day fan of the Gadsden Flag’s “DON'T TREAD ON ME” message, would ever gain the posthumous approval of the American founders.
The post No, the Founders didn’t think ‘freedom’ meant that you could do whatever you want | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Today is Sunday, Oct. 10, the 283rd day of 2021. There are 82 days left in the year. On Oct. 10, 2014, Malala Yousafzai, a 17-year-old Pakistani girl, and Kailash Satyarthi, a 60-year-old Indian man, were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for risking their lives for the right of children to receive an education and to live free from abuse.
Today is Tuesday, Oct. 12, the 285th day of 2021. There are 80 days left in the year. On Oct. 12, 2000, 17 sailors were killed in a suicide bomb attack on the destroyer USS Cole in Yemen. On this date:. In 1792, the first recorded U.S. celebration of Columbus...
Comments / 0