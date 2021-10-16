CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How excited should you be about the Covid pill? 7 critical questions answered

By Katie MacBride
Inverse
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn May of this year, I was talking to Lisa Brousseau, an expert on respiratory protection and infectious diseases, about how easily Covid-19 is transmitted and vaccines. Brosseau was concerned by the framing of vaccines by the media and public health officials. “There’s magical thinking that all these vaccines are going...

Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has Big News About Boosters

Health experts and officials have battled over the idea of authorizing booster vaccine doses, as data has shown that vaccine protection against infection has waned over the last few months, thoguh most people remain heavily protected against severe COVID. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted in late September to authorize an additional dose of the Pfizer shot for certain high-risk groups who had gotten their second dose at least six months prior. But Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have had to wait, as the vaccine manufacturers submitted their applications for booster authorization later than Pfizer, delaying FDA meetings over the two vaccines' submission to mid-October. Now, an FDA committee has finally made its recommendation on Moderna boosters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the CEO Just Gave This Important Update on Boosters

In late September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized and recommended an additional shot of the Pfizer vaccine for select groups. Now, more than 9 million people have received a Pfizer booster shot, per the CDC. A panel for the FDA also just endorsed booster doses for certain Moderna recipients and all Johnson & Johnson recipients, but you still can't get an additional shot of either vaccine yet, as these boosters haven't gotten official authorization from the FDA and a recommendation from the CDC.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Fda Approval#Health Science#Hepatitis C
The Oregonian

Have you seen posts claiming the FDA ‘admitted’ the COVID vaccine kills people? That’s completely false

A member of the general made an unsubstantiated claim during the open public comment portion of a livestreamed FDA advisory board hearing on Sept. 17, claiming that the COVID-19 vaccines are killing at least two people for every person they save. Anti-vaccination groups online seized on the comments and claimed that the FDA panel itself made ‘admitted’ this ‘fact.’
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it probably feels like a lifetime. The development left those who were vaccinated with the other two shots wondering when it will be their turn. And now, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, has given us a clear timeline for authorization of Moderna and Johnson.& Johnson boosters. Read on to find out exactly when you can roll up your sleeves for another dose of those two vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

Two blood pressure medications recalled over carcinogen concerns

The US Food and Drug Administration announced a recall last week for two medications made by Lupin Pharmaceuticals that treat high blood pressure (also known as hypertension). The medications, tablets of Irbesartan and tablets of Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide, are being pulled over concerns they may contain unsafe amounts of N-nitrosoirbesartan, a probable carcinogen.
HEALTH
FOX8 News

Which COVID-19 vaccine booster should I get?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The FDA and an CDC advisory committee have cleared the way for mixing and matching when it comes to COVID-19 booster shots. A report from the National Institute of Health found there may be advantages to getting a booster different from your original shot. The CDC’s advisory committee said in general, […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Pfizer says Covid vaccine 90% effective in younger children

Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine is more than 90 percent effective in preventing symptomatic disease among children aged 5-to-11, the company said in a document released Friday that put forward its case for authorization. Overall, 158 children aged 5 to 11 have died from Covid in the United States since the start of the pandemic, according to official data.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

COVID vaccines and pregnancy: A doctor answers questions

For the unvaccinated, COVID-19 remains a serious threat this fall as the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread. For those who are pregnant, the health risks of contracting COVID come at an even greater cost — both for mom and baby. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Samantha Bochenek: Your questions answered about the monoclonal antibody therapy and COVID-19

Dr. Samantha Bochenek, PharmD, director of infusion pharmacy services for UK HealthCare, answers questions about the monoclonal antibody therapy and COVID-19. Monoclonal antibody therapy is an infusion treatment that can reduce the severity of COVID-19. Here are some of the commonly asked questions about the treatment. Q: What are monoclonal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Progress

Dr. Petri dishes on COVID, answering reader questions

Dr. William A. Petri, an immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, answers this week’s questions from readers on COVID-19. Dr. Petri will keep dishing on COVID-19 and answering your questions each week in The Daily Progress for as long as you have questions. Send them to Editor Lynne Anderson at: vanderson@dailyprogress.com, and she will forward them to Dr. Petri.
CANCER
WZDX

COVID-19 Boosters: How long should you wait for it

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — COVID-19 booster shots have sparked conversations about whether people can mix doses or not. The Pfizer booster shot has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For now, those eligible for the booster shot include people 65 years and older, people 18 years and older who live in long-term care settings, who have underlying medical conditions, and those that work and live in high-risk settings.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Washington Post

Antibody tests can’t give answers you want about covid-19 immunity.

Talk of the need for coronavirus booster shots has prompted many Americans to seek antibody tests. In most cases, however, getting an antibody test to determine immunity is a fool’s errand, infectious-disease doctors agree. The tests for antibodies, also known as serology tests, do not provide the answers that most people are seeking.
SCIENCE
CBS Boston

How Accurate Are Rapid Home COVID-19 Tests? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Common Questions

BOSTON (CBS) – There may soon be easier access to rapid home COVID-19 tests that could provide some peace of mind. Last week, the Biden administration announced a $1 billion investment towards buying the tests to put on the market. First of all, how does a rapid home test work? You can buy them at major drug stores in person or online for between $7 and $12 a test, though they often come in sets of two. And they work much like a home pregnancy test, except, in this case, you swab both nostrils, add some drops, and then use a test...
PUBLIC HEALTH

