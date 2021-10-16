AP News Digest 7:25 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————-

ONLY ON AP

—————————

ETHIOPIA TIGRAY CRISIS-CITY UNDER SIEGE — In the capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, a year of war and months of government-enforced deprivation have left the city of a half-million people with a rapidly dwindling stock of food, fuel, medicine and cash. The Associated Press drew on a dozen interviews with residents for the most detailed picture yet of life under blockade. By Cara Anna. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————

VIRGINIA GOVERNOR-TRUMP — When Donald Trump rallied Republicans this week to vote for Glenn Youngkin for governor in Virginia, the former president called into a rally of diehard supporters. That may be the closest he gets to campaigning in the most closely watched election of 2021. There is little expectation Trump and Youngkin will campaign together in person. By Jill Colvin And Sarah Rankin. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

BIDEN — President Joe Biden says he would prefer to slash the length of the new and expanded programs in his $3.5 trillion social safety net and climate change legislation, rather than eliminate programs entirely. Biden is trying to reassure progressives who are worried their priorities may get cut in the negotiations. By Zeke Miller and Alexandra Jaffe. SENT: 1,030 words, photos

BRITAIN-LAWMAKER-KILLED — Leaders from across the political spectrum came together Saturday to pay tribute to a long-serving British lawmaker who was stabbed to death in what police have described as a terrorist incident. By Pan Pylas. SENT: 510 words, photos.

LEBANON-PORT-BLAST-ANALYSIS — Many of today’s most powerful men in Lebanon have survived civil war, assassinations, uprisings and turmoil, hanging on to power for decades in a turbulent, unforgiving region. They cling to power and wealth as Lebanon takes hit after hit, grappling with the one of the world’s worst economic meltdowns and with the aftermath of a devastating explosion that ripped through Beirut’s port a year ago, killing more than 215 people. By Zeina Karam SENT: 980 words, photos.

ASTEROID-CHASER — A NASA spacecraft named Lucy rocketed into the sky with diamonds on a 12-year quest to explore eight asteroids. Seven of the mysterious space rocks are among swarms of asteroids sharing Jupiter’s orbit, thought to be the pristine leftovers of planetary formation. By Marcia Dunn. SENT: Aerospace Writer Marcia Dunn. SENT: 560 words, photos, video.

AFGHANISTAN — The Islamic State group says its members are responsible for a deadly suicide bombing on a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan. The group says in a statement posted on social media that two of its members shot and killed security guards manning the entrance of the Fatimiya mosque in Kandahar. SENT: 250 words, photos.

—————————————

TRENDING NEWS

————————————-

US-AFGHANISTAN-DRONE-STRIKE — US vows to pay relatives of Afghans killed in drone strike. SENT: 370 words, photo.

INDONESIA-CHILDREN DROWNED — 11 kids drowned, 10 rescued in Indonesian river cleanup. SENT: 210 words, photos.

TV-DAVE-CHAPPELLE — Netflix fires employee for disclosing confidential financial information about the Dave Chappelle comedy special. SENT: 290 words, photo.

SAFEWAY-BEAR-KILLED — California snacking ‘Safeway Bear’ shot and killed. SENT: 290 words.

MARIJUANA EDIBLES-TEACHER — Sheriff: Teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box. SENT: 330 words.

—————————————————————————

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

—————————————————————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW ZEALAND — New Zealand health care workers administered a record number of vaccine jabs Saturday as the nation held a festival aimed at getting more people inoculated against the coronavirus. SENT: 380 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RUSSIA — Russia’s daily death toll from COVID-19 has exceeded 1,000 for the first time as the country faces a sustained wave of rising infections. SENT: 320words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE-KIDS — U.S. health officials are setting the stage for a national COVID-19 vaccination campaign for younger children, inviting state officials to pre-order doses starting next week. SENT: 800 words, photo.

—————————————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

—————————————————-

TRUMP-SCHIFF — Donald Trump continues to circle the Republican Party. And still circling Trump is Rep. Adam Schiff The Intelligence Committee chairman is turning his attention to Trump’s role in the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. By Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

BILL CLINTON-HOSPITALIZED — Bill Clinton is doing fine and will be released soon from a Southern California hospital where he’s being treated for an infection, President Joe Biden says. SENT: 420 words, photos.

—————————

NATIONAL

—————————

CHILD-CUSTODY-CONDITIONS-CALIFORNIA — A central California county executive is pledging immediate changes after a news report revealed that vulnerable children removed from their families were living in deplorable conditions inside a child welfare office building. SENT: 430 words, photo.

————————————

INTERNATIONAL

————————————

ASEAN-MYANMAR — Southeast Asian foreign ministers have agreed to downgrade Myanmar’s participation in an upcoming summit in their sharpest rebuke yet of its leaders following a Feb. 1 military takeover. SENT: 600 words, photo.

INDONESIA-EARTHQUAKE — Three people were killed and another seven were injured when a moderately strong earthquake and an aftershock hit Indonesia’s resort island of Bali. SENT: 360 words, photo.

TAIWAN-FIRE — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen paid her respects at a morgue to the dozens of people killed in a deadly inferno that ripped through an aging tower block earlier in the week. SENT: 280 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-AFGHANISTAN-GIRLS EDUCATION — A senior U.N. official says the Taliban told him they will announce “very soon” that all Afghan girls will be allowed to attend secondary schools. SENT: 600 words.

————————-

SCIENCE

———————-

CHINA-SPACE — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. SENT: 640 words, photos.

—————————————-

ENTERTAINMENT

—————————————-

MUSIC-ALICE COOPER — During the pandemic, shock rocker Alice Cooper went from touring with Queen and playing to crowds of 95,000 to an audience of zero. He admitted the transition was hard. Tap dancing was one way he kept busy. SENT: 450 words, photos and video.

—————-

SPORTS

—————-

ALCS-RED SOX-ASTROS — HOUSTON — Carlos Correa paused a few seconds at the plate, tapping the spot on his wrist where a watch would be, after hitting a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning that propelled the Houston Astros over the Boston Red Sox 5-4 in the AL Championship Series opener. By Kristie Rieken. SENT: 900 words, photos.

GRUDEN EMAILS — The NFL has found no other current team or league personnel to have sent emails containing racist, homophobic or misogynistic language similar to messages written by Jon Gruden that led to his resignation as Las Vegas Raiders coach, according to a person familiar with the documents. By Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner. SENT: 520 words, photos.

————————————————-

HOW TO REACH US

————————————————-

At the Nerve Center, Vincent K. Willis can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.