CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

AP News Digest 7:25 a.m.

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ujv1y_0cTC86Xo00

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————-

ONLY ON AP

—————————

ETHIOPIA TIGRAY CRISIS-CITY UNDER SIEGE — In the capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, a year of war and months of government-enforced deprivation have left the city of a half-million people with a rapidly dwindling stock of food, fuel, medicine and cash. The Associated Press drew on a dozen interviews with residents for the most detailed picture yet of life under blockade. By Cara Anna. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————

VIRGINIA GOVERNOR-TRUMP — When Donald Trump rallied Republicans this week to vote for Glenn Youngkin for governor in Virginia, the former president called into a rally of diehard supporters. That may be the closest he gets to campaigning in the most closely watched election of 2021. There is little expectation Trump and Youngkin will campaign together in person. By Jill Colvin And Sarah Rankin. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

BIDEN — President Joe Biden says he would prefer to slash the length of the new and expanded programs in his $3.5 trillion social safety net and climate change legislation, rather than eliminate programs entirely. Biden is trying to reassure progressives who are worried their priorities may get cut in the negotiations. By Zeke Miller and Alexandra Jaffe. SENT: 1,030 words, photos

BRITAIN-LAWMAKER-KILLED — Leaders from across the political spectrum came together Saturday to pay tribute to a long-serving British lawmaker who was stabbed to death in what police have described as a terrorist incident. By Pan Pylas. SENT: 510 words, photos.

LEBANON-PORT-BLAST-ANALYSIS — Many of today’s most powerful men in Lebanon have survived civil war, assassinations, uprisings and turmoil, hanging on to power for decades in a turbulent, unforgiving region. They cling to power and wealth as Lebanon takes hit after hit, grappling with the one of the world’s worst economic meltdowns and with the aftermath of a devastating explosion that ripped through Beirut’s port a year ago, killing more than 215 people. By Zeina Karam SENT: 980 words, photos.

ASTEROID-CHASER — A NASA spacecraft named Lucy rocketed into the sky with diamonds on a 12-year quest to explore eight asteroids. Seven of the mysterious space rocks are among swarms of asteroids sharing Jupiter’s orbit, thought to be the pristine leftovers of planetary formation. By Marcia Dunn. SENT: Aerospace Writer Marcia Dunn. SENT: 560 words, photos, video.

AFGHANISTAN — The Islamic State group says its members are responsible for a deadly suicide bombing on a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan. The group says in a statement posted on social media that two of its members shot and killed security guards manning the entrance of the Fatimiya mosque in Kandahar. SENT: 250 words, photos.

—————————————

TRENDING NEWS

————————————-

US-AFGHANISTAN-DRONE-STRIKE — US vows to pay relatives of Afghans killed in drone strike. SENT: 370 words, photo.

INDONESIA-CHILDREN DROWNED — 11 kids drowned, 10 rescued in Indonesian river cleanup. SENT: 210 words, photos.

TV-DAVE-CHAPPELLE — Netflix fires employee for disclosing confidential financial information about the Dave Chappelle comedy special. SENT: 290 words, photo.

SAFEWAY-BEAR-KILLED — California snacking ‘Safeway Bear’ shot and killed. SENT: 290 words.

MARIJUANA EDIBLES-TEACHER — Sheriff: Teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box. SENT: 330 words.

—————————————————————————

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

—————————————————————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW ZEALAND — New Zealand health care workers administered a record number of vaccine jabs Saturday as the nation held a festival aimed at getting more people inoculated against the coronavirus. SENT: 380 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RUSSIA — Russia’s daily death toll from COVID-19 has exceeded 1,000 for the first time as the country faces a sustained wave of rising infections. SENT: 320words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE-KIDS — U.S. health officials are setting the stage for a national COVID-19 vaccination campaign for younger children, inviting state officials to pre-order doses starting next week. SENT: 800 words, photo.

—————————————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

—————————————————-

TRUMP-SCHIFF — Donald Trump continues to circle the Republican Party. And still circling Trump is Rep. Adam Schiff The Intelligence Committee chairman is turning his attention to Trump’s role in the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. By Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

BILL CLINTON-HOSPITALIZED — Bill Clinton is doing fine and will be released soon from a Southern California hospital where he’s being treated for an infection, President Joe Biden says. SENT: 420 words, photos.

—————————

NATIONAL

—————————

CHILD-CUSTODY-CONDITIONS-CALIFORNIA — A central California county executive is pledging immediate changes after a news report revealed that vulnerable children removed from their families were living in deplorable conditions inside a child welfare office building. SENT: 430 words, photo.

————————————

INTERNATIONAL

————————————

ASEAN-MYANMAR — Southeast Asian foreign ministers have agreed to downgrade Myanmar’s participation in an upcoming summit in their sharpest rebuke yet of its leaders following a Feb. 1 military takeover. SENT: 600 words, photo.

INDONESIA-EARTHQUAKE — Three people were killed and another seven were injured when a moderately strong earthquake and an aftershock hit Indonesia’s resort island of Bali. SENT: 360 words, photo.

TAIWAN-FIRE — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen paid her respects at a morgue to the dozens of people killed in a deadly inferno that ripped through an aging tower block earlier in the week. SENT: 280 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-AFGHANISTAN-GIRLS EDUCATION — A senior U.N. official says the Taliban told him they will announce “very soon” that all Afghan girls will be allowed to attend secondary schools. SENT: 600 words.

————————-

SCIENCE

———————-

CHINA-SPACE — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. SENT: 640 words, photos.

—————————————-

ENTERTAINMENT

—————————————-

MUSIC-ALICE COOPER — During the pandemic, shock rocker Alice Cooper went from touring with Queen and playing to crowds of 95,000 to an audience of zero. He admitted the transition was hard. Tap dancing was one way he kept busy. SENT: 450 words, photos and video.

—————-

SPORTS

—————-

ALCS-RED SOX-ASTROS — HOUSTON — Carlos Correa paused a few seconds at the plate, tapping the spot on his wrist where a watch would be, after hitting a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning that propelled the Houston Astros over the Boston Red Sox 5-4 in the AL Championship Series opener. By Kristie Rieken. SENT: 900 words, photos.

GRUDEN EMAILS — The NFL has found no other current team or league personnel to have sent emails containing racist, homophobic or misogynistic language similar to messages written by Jon Gruden that led to his resignation as Las Vegas Raiders coach, according to a person familiar with the documents. By Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner. SENT: 520 words, photos.

————————————————-

HOW TO REACH US

————————————————-

At the Nerve Center, Vincent K. Willis can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

AP Top WorldCup News at 12:24 a.m. EDT

Weah, Dest spark US to 2-1 win over Costa Rica in qualifier. Keylor Navas hurt right adductor muscle in qualifier vs US. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
SOCCER
The Independent

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:___Unvaccinated FEMA employees aren’t replacing noncompliant health care workersCLAIM: Workers with the Federal Emergency Management Agency are not required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but are being used to replace health care personnel who are refusing to comply with vaccination mandates.THE FACTS: The claims are spreading across social media platforms, gaining thousands of likes and shares, but both assertions are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
CNN

Trump is again upsetting the US system of checks and balances

(CNN) — The US court system is creating some accountability for hundreds of the people who attended the January 6 rally, which turned into the insurrection at the US Capitol, by charging them with criminal offenses and in some cases sending them to jail. The political system reveals a much...
POTUS
The Independent

Tucker Carlson goes on transphobic rant at Biden appointee likening her to a horse

Just one week after drawing condemnation for a homophobic attack on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Fox News host Tucker Carlson is attacking another LGBT+ Biden administration official.This time, Carlson’s target was Dr Rachel Levine, the Assistant Health and Human Services Secretary for Health and the highest-ranking openly transgender person currently serving in the US government.Earlier this week, Dr Levine was commissioned as an officer of the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, one of the United States’ eight uniformed services. Because Dr Levine’s position within HHS places her in charge of USPHS, US law requires that she be appointed to the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Vice

A Proud ‘Lady Trump’ Is Running For Nevada Governor

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Right-wing Las Vegas city councilwoman Michele Fiore jumped into the race for Nevada governor on Tuesday, with a video announcement featuring her shooting at beer bottles that say “CRT” and “vaccine mandates.”. Fiore, a Republican and former...
NEVADA STATE
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap News Digest#The Associated Press#Republicans#British
WashingtonExaminer

Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Netflix
Washington Examiner

Trump is responsible for one of Biden's worst nominees being confirmed

Senate Democrats confirmed someone who is arguably President Joe Biden’s worst nominee. You can thank former President Donald Trump for it. Catherine Lhamon, Biden’s nominee for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with every Democratic senator voting to confirm her and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Herschel Walker breaks with Trump over call for Republicans to sit out elections

Herschel Walker, the University of Georgia football legend now running for the U.S. Senate, has broken ranks with his most powerful backer, former President Donald Trump. Asked whether he supported Trump's contention that Republicans shouldn't vote in upcoming elections because of Trump's claims of election fraud — claims which have been continuously dismissed, including by members of his own administration — Walker said "that is not the right message."
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

304K+
Followers
124K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy