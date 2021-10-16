7-year-old girl missing from Stafford County, VA found, alert cancelled

UPDATE: According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Rabi-Ah has been found and the Endangered Child Alert has been cancelled.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is asking for the publics help to find Rabi-Ah Jalloh.

According to state police, Rabi-Ah is 7-years-old and is believed to be in extreme danger. She is from Stafford County but police are unsure where she was last seen.

Rabi-Ah is described as a black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is around four-feet tall and 70 pounds. There is no clothing description from when she went missing.

Police believe she is with her mother, Mariatu Jalloh. The mother is described as a black woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is just over five-feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

They could be traveling in a car but there is no vehicle description currently available.

If she is spotted, state police advise you to call 911.

