CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stafford County, VA

7-year-old girl missing from Stafford County, VA found, alert cancelled

By Emma North
WJHL
WJHL
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EyV0B_0cTC818B00

UPDATE: According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Rabi-Ah has been found and the Endangered Child Alert has been cancelled.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is asking for the publics help to find Rabi-Ah Jalloh.

According to state police, Rabi-Ah is 7-years-old and is believed to be in extreme danger. She is from Stafford County but police are unsure where she was last seen.

Parents of Summer Wells to appear on Dr. Phil

Rabi-Ah is described as a black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is around four-feet tall and 70 pounds. There is no clothing description from when she went missing.

Police believe she is with her mother, Mariatu Jalloh. The mother is described as a black woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is just over five-feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Search for Summer Wells: Reward has surpassed $40,000

They could be traveling in a car but there is no vehicle description currently available.

If she is spotted, state police advise you to call 911.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

Related
WJHL

Wise County authorities say missing 14-year-old found safe

UPDATE: The Wise County Sheriff’s Office announced that Frantzel has been located and is safe. BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. The sheriff’s office is trying to find 14-year-old Montrell Unique Frantzen, who was reported missing to Big Stone […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stafford County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Stafford County, VA
WJHL

1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at Georgia party

FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WRBL) – Multiple people have been shot in Fort Valley, Ga. at a party. A total of eight people were shot and one of them has died, according to officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. GBI officials say the shooting happened at an “off campus party” in the 600 block of […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJHL

E-mail scam alert issued by Wise Co. Sheriff’s Office

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is warning residents of an ongoing e-mail scam alert. According to a social media post from the WCSO, people have been receiving e-mails and text messages that appear to be from the Virginia Department of Health asking them to validate their vaccination status. The […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia State Police#Brown Hair#Weather#Tri Cities
WJHL

Ring camera captures Knoxville home break-in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Property Crimes Unit investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are working to identify two suspects seen on home security footage breaking into a home. Two people can be seen forcibly entering a residence in the 3200 block of Sunset Avenue on Oct. 18 at approximately 7:15 p.m. Nobody was home at […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

WJHL

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy