Zach Ertz is an all-time great Philadelphia athlete. Not just an all-time tight end. Not just an all-time Eagle. He's an all-time Philadelphia athlete. Over the course of his nine-year career, he set numerous records (and came close to setting more), was an extremely reliable player (he played at least 14 games in each of his first seven seasons), was a go-to target in high-leverage situations on third down and in the red zone, and caught the game-winning touchdown in the team's first Super Bowl Championship. He had an outstanding impact off the field, both in the locker room and in the community, and developed into one of the true voices of the team over the last few seasons through both the high and low moments.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO