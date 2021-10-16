Students perform in ‘2001: A Choral Odyssey’ at Albright College

This week’s Performer and Fine Arts Student of the Week is T.F. Riggs senior Ain Peterson. Peterson is involved in the school’s drama department. The drama director, Jenny Hodges, nominated Peterson for the honor. “Ain has worked hard throughout her four years at Riggs,” Peterson said. “She has gladly accepted...
Southeast Community College theater production students performed “Love at First Thought” on Thursday evening at the Academic Excellence Center. Choral selections were also presented by SCC Chorus students and Community Chorus members. “This has been a great adventure for us,” said Dr. Jon Gruett, Director and SCC Instructor. “We had...
SANTA CRUZ — Peace United Church is hosting “Remembrance,” a performance by the Peace Chancel Choir and Cabrillo College Chorale, conducted by Cheryl Anderson and features Gabriel Faure’s “Requiem” to commemorate the hardship felt in the community during COVID-19. “We’re calling it ‘Remembrance.’ It’s an opportunity for people in the community to both grieve and celebrate life because so many people passed away at this time and weren’t able to gather for funerals or memorial services,” Anderson said. “We wanted to honor the fact that it’s been difficult. Bringing light to the reality that we’re all in this together and being thankful for the things that we learned from COVID and moving forth to a new reality.”
Students at Benjamin Logan Schools were treated by a concert today from the band Attaboy. The 5th-8th graders saw the concert this morning. High school students will see the band perform around 12:45 p.m. this afternoon. Attaboy is based in Indiana. By uniquely combining an energetic and fun musical performance...
The Arts at Sheridan College presents a contemporary dance performance by Ririe-Woodbury Dance on Friday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at Whitney Center for the Arts. Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company is Utah’s most established institution for contemporary dance. The Company actively embraces and commissions the work of contemporary choreographers, tours worldwide, and develops dynamic education and community outreach programming. Through performance and educational undertakings, the Company pursues its mission to make dance a viable part of everyone’s life– whether it be as creators, performers, dance educators, critics, or as participating audience members. Over its 57 year history, Ririe-Woodbury has toured nationally and internationally, always advocating the philosophy that “dance is for everybody.”
For the first time in over a year, the Pittsburgh Playhouse is holding in-person shows once again. Students who work with the Playhouse are having more in-person classes than last year and get to learn face to face with fellow students and faculty. “I think with the vaccine and with...
Dr. Kanniks Kannikeswaran may not be a household name, but he is considered a pioneer of the Indian American choral movement. Popularly known by his first name, Kanniks is an Indo-American musician, composer, music educator, and writer with a number of recordings, productions, and scores to his credit. No matter what projects he is involved with, the multi-faced vocalist is consistent with his vision of building community through the celebration of threads of commonality between diverse peoples and culture.
Four 2nd graders at the Kenneth C. Coombs School and their music teacher, Liesl Keller, performed for the Mashpee School Committee during its meeting Wednesday evening, October 20. Dylan, Jessie, Caroline and Jeffrey played maracas and other hand-held percussion instruments. The four students showed the school committee that they were...
Albright students have been named to leadership positions within the college’s clubs and organizations for 2021. Leaders from the local area include:. • Ebony Hicks of Albrightsville has been named social chair of the Domino Players Theatre Company at Albright College. • Benjamin Netznik of Palmerton has been named president...
Nolan Vild said when he auditioned for a drumline to fulfill his dream of becoming a drummer, he was assigned a marimba instead, and it made him question if music was his passion after all. “Man, this kinda sucks," Vild said. "I wanted to play drum set. That’s my dream,...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville College community started gathering together on Thursday for a weekend of ceremonies, discussions, music and plenty of performances. The college's homecoming is Oct. 21 - 24, and they organized a long list of different events that anyone in the community could participate in. It started off on Thursday at 5 p.m. with a "Relighting the Knoxville College spirit" ceremony as well as a meet and greet with some of the college's leaders.
Associate Professor of Voice and Director of Choral Activities Matt Oltman, D.M.A., and the Shenandoah Conservatory Vocal/Choral Division commissioned Vince Peterson ’24 (Doctor of Musical Arts in Performance), British composer Paul Ayres and Donald Fraser to prepare four new arrangements for choir, brass and piano. These arrangements will be featured in the Choral & Brass Ensembles concert on Sunday, Dec. 5, in Armstrong Concert Hall. The vocal and choral ensembles, under the direction of Oltman and Assistant Professor of Music Education (Choral Emphasis) Hillary Ridgley, Ph.D., join the Ruebush Brass Band, under the direction of Director of Jazz Studies and Artist-in-Residence of Trombone Matthew Niess, D.M.A., for a special evening of classical and contemporary holiday favorites.
GREENVILLE, S.C. — After over a year of no rehearsals, and no performances, the Greenville Chorale is preparing for a concert this weekend. It's a big performance, in conjunction with the Greenville Symphony. It's a landmark year. The Chorale celebrates its 60th anniversary and its artistic director and conductor, Bing...
Falmouth Chorale will present music of remembrance and hope with “Legacy,” Saturday, October 16, at 4 PM and Sunday, October 17, at 3 PM at John Wesley United Methodist Church, 270 Gifford Street in Falmouth. The concert, under the direction of Krishan Oberoi, will showcase John Rutter’s “Requiem” accompanied by...
Lebanon Valley College’s Pride of The Valley Marching Band features 120 students this year. The marching band performs at all home football games as well as appearances at various exhibitions throughout the fall semester. Local students participating include:. • Meghan McArdle of Summit Hill, a graduate of Tamaqua Area High...
East Carolina University’s Chorale and Concert Choir will perform together in a concert on Oct. 18 in the A.J. Fletcher recital hall from 7:30 to 9 p.m. where they will sing multiple pieces of music that include pieces of woman empowerment and classic musical pieces that the audience may be familiar with.
Bread Loaf should not have been a housing option this year. It should never again be an option. I am a junior Feb, meaning I had five weeks of normal Middlebury life before being dealt a heavily altered college experience lasting the next two and a half semesters. During those two semesters, the undergraduate experience that I had so often dreamt of only existed as such, a dream. While my friends, my Feb class and the other students who decided to stay on campus made the best of our situation with intimate group hangs and Settlers of Catan tournaments held outside, it was an incredibly difficult time to be a young person who yearned for socialization after quarantine. While the year of Covid-19 yielded more genuine relationships, it often left me feeling unfulfilled and desperate for normality. I was comforted by the hope that there was light at the end of the tunnel. As vaccines were rolled out across the country and Middlebury’s messaging confirmed that most of the restrictions in place would be relaxed, I looked forward to finally experiencing a normal Middlebury College for the first time.
Sarah Albright, a computer science major from Gilmer, is celebrating her birthday. She plans to get tea with friends and have a movie night — once she gets her homework done “as soon as possible.” This efficiency is apparent in her interests and activities. In high school, Albright, a Girl...
Comments / 0