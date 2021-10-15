CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creative Mind Podcast Episode 55: What is A Documentary?

By Bobby Brill
academyart.edu
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this bonus episode of Creative Mind, we dive in the world of making documentaries. Marjorie Sturm walks us through her film and...

blog.academyart.edu

Comments / 0

 

djcity.com

‘MikiDZ Podcast’ Episode 99: Guaracha Talking About

In this episode of the MikiDZ Podcast, the crew talks about the latest trend in Latin dance music, guaracha. They also talk about Facebook and Instagram going down last week, a noteworthy interview with Steve Aoki, and an unfortunate incident at MikiWAR‘s store The Magnolia Park. Watch the MikiDz Podcast...
MUSIC
cgmagonline.com

Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 367

On this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: Brendan, Chris, Dayna, and Jordan sit down to get a little night sassy while talking a little Marvel news—Will Poulter of We’re The Millers fame, cast as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; as well as the short trailer for Hawekeye. Dayna has strong feelings about both. Continuing the comic book movie news, the gang talks a little about the short teaser for The Batman, and the gang swoons a bit over Robert Pattinson’s Bat-Voice.
TV & VIDEOS
videtteonline.com

Podcast: BookBirds | Episode 5: 'After' thoughts

Your browser does not support the audio element. Hosts Kylie Hagmann, Kathryn Evenson, and Marisa Medine are back again. The three, who are also copy editors for Videtteonline.com, call their podcast series the BookBirds. They admit they could talk for hours about books, writing, life and everything in between. Their fifth episode is dedicated to the "After" films, which connect to the book series that they discussed in their first podcast episode. They talk about their favorite of the films, how the books and movies compare, and the latest movie, "After We Fell," that they just saw in the theater. They also delve into the relationships between characters and their favorite scenes from the books and movies.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WLOS.com

AnchorMOMS: The Podcast, Episode 99

WLOS — LISTEN HERE:. Katie and Karen chat it up with Pittsburgh meteorologist and mom Ashley Dougherty!. The ladies discuss a controversial YouTuber who was forced to deactivate her account after she was caught on camera coaxing her son to cry. Why it’s a hard watch, even if you’re not a parent.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Inside the Magic

Legendary Actor Peter Scolari Dies At 66

Hollywood legend Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66 after battling cancer for the last two years. Despite his illness, Scolari continued to work in the industry that he loved, most recently wrapping up filming on the second season of the television series Evil where he played Bishop Thomas Marx.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Words on Departing Cast Members is Heartbreaking

It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Seann William Scott?

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Seann William Scott made a huge name for himself as one of the stars of the American Pie film franchise. His character, Steve Stifler, is arguably one of the most memorable of the era and he has carved out a special place in pop culture history. Throughout the mid-2000s, Seann continued to appear in some pretty popular comedies, but by the time the 2010s rolled around he had started to fade from the spotlight. In the years since he played Stifler, lots of people have wondered what Seann is up to. The good news is that he’s still around and you’ll probably be seeing him much sooner than you think. Keep reading to find out what happened to Seann William Scott.
CELEBRITIES
Decider

Why is Mark Harmon Leaving ‘NCIS’?

On Monday night’s episode of NCIS, actor Mark Harmon left the CBS show after 18 seasons. Yes, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs is leaving NCIS. In the episode, Gibbs and Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) solved the case of a wealthy CEO hiring a contract killer to murder those who were opposed to opening a copper mine in Alaska. By the end of the episode, Gibbs decided to stay in Alaska indefinitely.
TV SERIES
rolling out

R&B statesmen Tommy DeBarge of Switch dies

R&B elder statesman Tommy DeBarge passed away on Oct. 21 after a lengthy battle with liver and kidney disease. DeBarge was hospitalized several weeks ago before succumbing to his illnesses. DeBarge suffered from liver and kidney disease over the years, but recently took a turn for the worse, a family member told TMZ. He was hospitalized for weeks and died in the hospital Thursday.
CELEBRITIES

