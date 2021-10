Entering Saturday severely shorthanded and losers of two straight, LSU needed to have a performance unlike any other this season in order to save its season. The Gators (4-3, 2-3 in SEC) took a 6-0 lead first, but from there, LSU’s (4-3, 2-2) defense settled in and took control. Two interceptions led to 14 points for the Tigers offense, and despite Florida scoring on an incredible 45-yard Hail Mary touchdown on the final play of the first half, LSU went into the locker room up 21-13.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO