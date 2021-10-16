CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Islamic State claims Afghanistan mosque bombing that killed 47 people

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing on a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan that killed 47 people and wounded scores more. In a statement posted late Friday on social media, IS said two of the group's members shot and killed security guards manning the entrance of...

Collapse of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan harmed country, says Taliban official

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 24 (ANI): The Taliban on Sunday for the first time accepted that collapse of the former government (Islamic Republic of Afghanistan) was not in the interest of the people and that it did not happen in an organized manner. Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Zabiullah Mujahid...
Taliban 'forcibly evicting' Hazaras and opponents in Afghanistan

Thousands of people have been forced from their homes and land by Taliban officials in the north and south of Afghanistan, in what amounted to collective punishment, illegal under international law, Human Rights Watch has warned. Many of the evictions targeted members of the Shia Hazara community, while others were...
Bombing Inside a Mosque in Southern Afghanistan Claims At Least 68 Lives, Attack Happens 1 Week After Suicide Attack at a Kunduz Mosque

The attack’s witnesses reported hearing multiple blasts in various parts of the mosque. However, officials merely disclosed one suicide bomber’s presence. According to Murtaza, who goes by only one name, he was within the mosque in the midst of the explosions. He reported four blasts: two outside and two inside.
Afghanistan
Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
Russian, Tajik troops hold joint drills near Afghan border

Russian and Tajik troops conducted joint drills Friday near Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan as part of efforts to prepare for possible security threats issuing from Afghanistan. The exercises at the Momirak firing range about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the Afghan border involved armored vehicles and helicopter gunships. It was part of weeklong war games that brought together about 5,000 troops and over 700 armored vehicles from Russia, Tajikistan and several other ex-Soviet nations, which are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Moscow-dominated security pact.Tajik Defense Minister Sherali Mirzo said the drills were decided amid...
Hamid Karzai warns Pakistan against interfering in Afghanistan's affairs

Washington [US], October 18 (ANI): Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai said that Pakistan should not interfere in Kabul's internal affairs by encouraging terrorism or extremism rather Islamabad should establish relations with the country through "civil principles and principles of international relations."During an interview with Voice of America (VOA) on Saturday, Karzai said, "My message to Pakistan, our brotherly country, is that they should not try to represent Afghanistan."Stressing that Islamabad should not try to maintain its relations with Afghanistan through interference, the "encouragement of extremism and terrorism" or by force, Karzai said that rather Pakistan should establish relations with Afghanistan through "civil principles and principles of international relations.
Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, the man who made a deal with the Taliban, out as as U.S. special representative to Afghanistan

Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad is stepping down as the U.S.’ top diplomat for Afghanistan, the State Department announced Monday, after a tumultuous three years in which he negotiated a peace agreement with the Taliban that promised a U.S. troop withdrawal, and helped execute the Biden administration’s chaotic departure from Afghanistan as the Taliban took over the country in August.
Taliban executes child in Takhar province of Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan] September 27 (ANI): The Taliban brutally executed a child in Takhar province of Afghanistan after his father is suspected to be a part of the Afghan Resistance Forces. The brutality has been reported by Panjshir Observer which is an independent media covering Panjshir and Afghanistan situation. "Child executed...
Every Afghan citizen has right to a passport, says Taliban official

A senior Taliban official has said that each Afghan citizen is entitled to a passport. Alam Gul Haqqani, the acting head of Afghanistan’s passport office, said the Taliban would issue passports to everyone who applied but it would prioritise those seeking medical treatment outside the country, sportspersons and students wanting to study abroad.On 5 October, Mr Haqqani had said that between 5,000 to 6,000 passports would be issued each day as Afghanistan got ready to issue the documents after many months of delays. These delays hindered many who wanted to go abroad, including those trying flee Taliban rule after...
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

