Slammed Cadillac Escalade On 30-Inch Wheels Is Not For Everyone

As the 1950s were wrapping up, the 1959 Impala was the perfect send off of the era. Chevrolet never meant for the Impala to be anything other than a true driver’s car, but with beauty like this, it was obviously destined for the show and or collection as well. Starting out as a top of the line trim for Chevy’s ultimate driver’s car of the 1950s, the Impala moniker brought high end options to the Chevy Bel Air line. Plush interiors, a longer wheel-base, and an increased style were among the offerings over the lower priced cars in the Chevy lineup. By the next year, the Impala became its own separate model and the name no longer only represented the top of the line. This move opened the Impala up to more buyers and only made the model more popular. Examples like this 1959 Chevy Impala are some of the most sought after cars for classic Chevy collectors.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO