CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Slammed Cadillac Escalade On 30-Inch Wheels Is Not For Everyone

By Jacob Oliva
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fun fact: lowrider car culture dates back to the 1940s, specifically in Los Angeles, California. Living by the motto "low and slow," early lowriders are connected to cultural and political statements. These days, lowrider car culture has already expanded all over the world, far from its original political stance....

www.motor1.com

Comments / 44

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thedrive

1975 Chevy Vega Pickup Is Back From the Dead to Fight the Ford Maverick

Who doesn't want a V8-powered small truck with rear-wheel drive?. Back in the 1970s, the Ford Maverick and Chevrolet Vega did battle in the marketplace in the compact and subcompact segments respectively. Now, Ford has brought the Maverick back as a small truck. No whispers yet from Chevrolet regarding the resurrection of the Vega name, but no matter. One enterprising individual from Wisconsin is selling a Vega that has been artfully converted into a more truck-like format for your driving pleasure.
CARS
Motorious

1985 Chevy Camaro Ferrari Sells For $10K

For those who don’t know, there are thousands of miles between Detroit and Maranello, including the Atlantic Ocean. That’s about the same distance between a 1985 Chevrolet Camaro and any Ferrari. But that didn’t stop someone from crafting the K1 Evoluzione Custom Widebody kit, which you see proudly displayed on the 80s pony car. Auctioned recently on eBay, this thing actually grabbed a cool $10,000 if you can believe that.
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

Watch the Venom 775 destroy the Mustang GT500 in a 1/4 mile showdown

In today’s ¼ mile showdown, we have a Hennessey F-150 truck, taking on a stock Mustang GT500 at the Pennzoil proving ground test track, down in Sealy, Texas. This is a performance spec battle with two vehicles from two very different ends of the Ford line-up. They both pack similar power, although it comes as no surprise that the truck weighs more. Let’s look at the numbers first, shall we?
SEALY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
Motorious

Guy Stumbles On Classic Cars Abandoned In Old Showroom

Exploring abandoned buildings can come with many benefits and inherent risks, as YouTuber Lenny knows well enough. The guy lives in the UK and likes to explore uninhabited structures which have sat empty for years, recording his adventures for everyone else to enjoy. He’s not car-focused, but in the video we’ve included, he stumbled across some classic cars left in an abandoned dealer showroom, which is pretty interesting.
CARS
Motorious

1959 Chevy Impala Is A True Dream Car

As the 1950s were wrapping up, the 1959 Impala was the perfect send off of the era. Chevrolet never meant for the Impala to be anything other than a true driver’s car, but with beauty like this, it was obviously destined for the show and or collection as well. Starting out as a top of the line trim for Chevy’s ultimate driver’s car of the 1950s, the Impala moniker brought high end options to the Chevy Bel Air line. Plush interiors, a longer wheel-base, and an increased style were among the offerings over the lower priced cars in the Chevy lineup. By the next year, the Impala became its own separate model and the name no longer only represented the top of the line. This move opened the Impala up to more buyers and only made the model more popular. Examples like this 1959 Chevy Impala are some of the most sought after cars for classic Chevy collectors.
CARS
Carscoops

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06: First Official Look At Angry ‘Vette, Full Reveal Confirmed For October 26

Chevrolet has released the first photo of the 2023 Corvette Z06, before its official unveiling that is scheduled for Tuesday, October 26th. This is our first official look at the new Corvette Z06 without any camouflage. We can see a redesigned bodykit including a unique front bumper inspired by the Corvette C8.R race car, wider fenders and larger side intakes. The multi-spoke wheels also appear to be unique to the Z06, while the surprising absence of a fixed rear spoiler could mean that the car will be available with different visual/aero packages.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadillac Escalade#Brake Calipers#Mtw#Wilwood
CarBuzz.com

This Mini Pickup Is Much Cooler Than Ford's Maverick

A Mini pickup truck might seem like an odd idea, but this particular example is not the first. The original Mini was also sold as a pickup, and it was a smashing success. Between 1961 and 1982, Mini built nearly 60,000 of them. Most impressive of all, it could carry a load of 1,500 pounds. In 2014, Mini unveiled the Paceman Adventure Concept, which was essentially a pickup truck. It was also as good as the Paceman would ever be before the odd production SUV was discontinued.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Shocks Everyone By Showing The New Corvette Z06 Early

Almost one month from now, the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Coupe will make its debut. The reveal is set for October 26, at a yet-to-be-announced location. But before the Z06 makes its first official appearance, Chevy has decided to give us a small peek. This is not the first time we've spotted the C8 generation Z06, though it is the first time we've seen the car completely without camouflage.
CARS
Motorious

1964 Pontiac GTO Longing for A New Road To Pioneer

The 1964 Pontiac GTO was a wild car in its own right compared to some of the popular models in the GTO timeline. While regulations, "gentlemen agreements," and public unrest threatened to push the American sports car out of the picture, a special few remained strong within the automotive industry. This rebellious instinct brought forth the need for a smaller car with a bigger engine. That would defy all those who wished to kill that truly American spirit of going fast and looking good doing it. Of course, there was but one company to accomplish this task Pontiac and, after a lot of hard work and countless hours of designing, the first American muscle car was born.
CARS
Carscoops

For Nearly $100,000, You Can Own The Cadillac Of Chevy Pickup Trucks

Cadillac might have unveiled the Escalade EXT nearly two decades ago, but it was discontinued in 2013 due to slow sales and the brand hasn’t built a pickup truck since. However, instead of picking up a used EXT, the owner of this 2004 Chevrolet Silverado decided to build a Cadillac pickup of their own.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

Epic Stash Of Muscle Car Barn Finds Will Amaze You

If you’re not amazed by this video, please check your pulse…. We’ve seen some pretty impressive car collections in our time, but we have to admit the video of this collection amassed by one man is quite impressive. The person who put together the video of it calls the collection the “Biggest Barn Find Unearthing Ever.” They go on to say it’s the “Greatest Barn Find Collection Known To Man.” That might be a bit of hyperbole, but we understand their excitement.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Reveals 10-Liter Engine With More Muscle Than Dodge's 1,000-HP Hellephant

When Dodge released the first Challenger Hellcat, the very earth trembled. Since those early days, the engine evolved to the point that you could buy a Demon model with a ridiculous 840 horsepower. Seriously, when is too much power actually too much power? Never, really. The Demon wasn't even the pinnacle of Dodge's engineering ability, and the automaker revealed a crate engine with 1,000 hp.
CARS
Motorious

1970 Buick GSX Is A 70s Luxury Muscle Car

This unrestored Buick will bring the sun to any collection. In 1970, GM lifted its ban on engines larger than 400-cid for the A-Body. This move resulted in a push from all divisions to fit the largest big block possible under the hood of some of their most popular muscle cars. Chevy had the Chevelle, Pontiac the GTO, and the 442 was Oldsmobile’s offering. All now available with a 454-cid or larger engine. Buick’s contribution however, the GS-455 was very competitive with all of these offerings. Wanting to stand out from the crowded segment of high-performance GM muscle, Buick decided to up the ante with the addition of a special option group and in doing so created a legendary name, the GSX.
CARS
Motorious

Chevy Advanced Design Trucks Abandoned

It’s always curious to see how some people treat classic cars and trucks, especially since many enthusiasts would consider their actions abandonment. That’s probably how a lot of people feel about seeing these Chevy Advanced Design Trucks just sitting in the woods. They all wear a thick patina after having sat outside for half a century, and while some people think that looks cool, the fact they have just been left to essentially rot is also disturbing.
CARS
Motorious

Original 1963 Shelby Cobra On Auction Boasts Extremely Rare V8 Option

This is an early production model as well. 1963 was an incredible year for the American automotive industry, especially for the sports car market. The Corvette had first debuted ten years prior and had used that time to build a reputation for dominating the autocross track. Because of this wise use of time, the Vette' was essentially untouchable. Until the creation of the Shelby Cobra. Designed to destroy the top dog Vettes of the SCCA, the Cobra brought out the best of Shelby's creative engineering. Sporting big V8s lightweight chassis and that classic British roadster turned American road warrior style turned the car into an instant icon.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1967 Corvette With Seized Engine Has Bright Future

YouTube can be such a great place to watch other people struggle through transforming their newest acquisition project cars, turning them into something great. It’s even better when a new channel like Dieseled Dragon Garage gets its hands on something cool, like this 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. It’s a little worse for wear, but the real kicker is the engine is seized up after the sports car sat for about 50 years.
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy