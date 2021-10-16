CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellator 268 live and official results (7 p.m. ET)

By MMA Junkie Staff

USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Bellator 268 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).

The event takes place at Footprint Center in Phoenix. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

In the main event, light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov (14-2 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) puts his title on the line against Julius Anglickas (10-1 MMA, 3-0 BMMA). The fight also is one of two tournament semifinals. In the co-feature, former light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader (28-6 MMA, 6-1 BMMA) takes on Corey Anderson (15-5 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) in the other tournament semifinal.

Official Bellator 268 results include:

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Vadim Nemkov vs. Julius Anglickas – for light heavyweight title; light heavyweight tournament semifinal
  • Ryan Bader vs. Corey Anderson – light heavyweight tournament semifinal
  • Benson Henderson vs. Brent Primus
  • Henry Corrales vs. Vladyslav Parubchenko

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Karl Albrektsson vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov
  • Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Jaleel Willis
  • Nick Browne vs. Bobby Lee
  • Gregory Milliard vs. Javier Torres
  • Randi Field vs. Sumiko Inaba
  • Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Raymond Pina
  • Jaylon Bates vs. Raphael Montini
  • Sullivan Cauley def. Deon Clash via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:59
  • Maria Henderson def. Collette Santiago via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 0:40

