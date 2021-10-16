Bellator 268 live and official results (7 p.m. ET)
Bellator 268 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).
The event takes place at Footprint Center in Phoenix. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.
In the main event, light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov (14-2 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) puts his title on the line against Julius Anglickas (10-1 MMA, 3-0 BMMA). The fight also is one of two tournament semifinals. In the co-feature, former light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader (28-6 MMA, 6-1 BMMA) takes on Corey Anderson (15-5 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) in the other tournament semifinal.
Official Bellator 268 results include:
MAIN CARD (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)
- Champ Vadim Nemkov vs. Julius Anglickas – for light heavyweight title; light heavyweight tournament semifinal
- Ryan Bader vs. Corey Anderson – light heavyweight tournament semifinal
- Benson Henderson vs. Brent Primus
- Henry Corrales vs. Vladyslav Parubchenko
PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 7 p.m. ET)
- Karl Albrektsson vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov
- Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Jaleel Willis
- Nick Browne vs. Bobby Lee
- Gregory Milliard vs. Javier Torres
- Randi Field vs. Sumiko Inaba
- Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Raymond Pina
- Jaylon Bates vs. Raphael Montini
- Sullivan Cauley def. Deon Clash via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:59
- Maria Henderson def. Collette Santiago via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 0:40
