Meet Z The Author, a standout artist from the 2021 Tiny Desk Contest

DJ Standout, originally from Virginia, was interested in music from an early age and didn’t hesitate to practice it. He started playing piano lessons at seven years old, and by his 2nd year in college, the touring DJ, Music producer, artist manager, and label exec. was already making music. His profession is mostly from self-learning, but early in his career, he took instrumental classes to play the piano. DJ Standout found his style due to his hard work and passion, and this led him to experiment until he was sure of his path. His culture also plays an integral part in his sound. He listens to various musicians, including Timbaland and Pharrell, from where he draws his inspiration from. This act has made him sound different, with distinctive energy in each track he produces. The multi-talented producer has also maintained his authentic self to share his good perspectives with the audience.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO