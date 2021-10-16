CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Z The Author, a standout artist from the 2021 Tiny Desk Contest

By Scott Simon
boisestatepublicradio.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Tiny Desk Contest wrapped up last month with the announcement of this year's winner, Neffy, and her song "Wait Up." But the Contest's panel of judges saw thousands of incredible entries from around the country, and Weekend Edition has been highlighting some of them. One of those...

www.boisestatepublicradio.org

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Nicki Nicole: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

From Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, Tiny Desk is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with an "El Tiny" takeover of the (home) concert series, featuring J Balvin, Camila Cabello and several more musicians from all corners of Latinidad. Sitting next to rapper Nicki Nicole, on a stack of books, you'll see...
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Nicki Nicole Debuts NPR Tiny Desk Showcasing High-Energy Rap In a More Intimate Way

Oct 13, 2021, 19:01pm EST — 21-year-old rising Argentine star, songwriter, singer and rapper Nicki Nicole (@nicki.nicole, +10M) continues to display her genre-dexterity on her new NPR “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” which highlights the bandoneón, an ode to Argentina’s tango tradition. The live performance, filmed in Buenos Aires, showcases Nicki’s versatility as she strips down her high-energy rap sound to a more intimate style, focused on her soulful vocals and the depth of her musicality. The performance includes new acoustic arrangements for her break-out hit “Colocao” as well as her first single “Wapo Trakatero.” The second half of the performance reveals a string quartet performance of “Parte De Mi,” the title track for Nicki’s upcoming album arriving on October 28th at 6pm ET — watch here!
CELEBRITIES
NPR

Cha Wa: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Gathered at Preservation Hall in New Orleans,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
knpr

Yasmin Williams: Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Yasmin Williams doesn't need much scenery to...
MUSIC
Scott Simon
boisestatepublicradio.org

Helado Negro creates his own world on the cosmic 'Far In'

Roberto Carlos Lange conceives of sound differently than the traditional songwriter. Working under the moniker Helado Negro, the Ecuadorian-American artist has deftly moved between genre and medium, creating everything from albums steeped in house-tinged electronica and downtempo Spanish folk, to meditative sonic art installations. His category-defying body of work has spanned more than a decade, his kaleidoscopic take on the world garnering critical acclaim along the way.
MUSIC
boisestatepublicradio.org

Fuubutsushi, 'Good Sky Day'

Fuubutsushi has already released three albums in 2021, each part of the ambient-jazz quartet's tetralogy based on the seasons. Matthew Sage, Chris Jusell, Chaz Prymek and Patrick Shiroishi formed the group remotely (across different U.S. states) during the pandemic, editing improvisations into abstract yet accessible pieces of synesthetic nostalgia. "Good...
MUSIC
boisestatepublicradio.org

Anjimile, 'Stranger'

On his 2020 debut album Giver Taker, singer-songwriter Anjimile brought a mix of influences — a love of Sufjan Stevens, technical knowledge from singing in youth choir, the African pop of his parents' childhood — to some very personal themes; namely, his gender transition and how it impacted his faith and sense of self. "Stranger," a new one-off single and his first new song since that record, is a stirring, introspective track that brings a lush sound to his continued meditation on these themes.
MUSIC
#Npr
thisis50.com

Virginia Music Artist/ Producer/Touring DJ/ Artist Manager is on the Rise, Meet DJ Standout!

DJ Standout, originally from Virginia, was interested in music from an early age and didn’t hesitate to practice it. He started playing piano lessons at seven years old, and by his 2nd year in college, the touring DJ, Music producer, artist manager, and label exec. was already making music. His profession is mostly from self-learning, but early in his career, he took instrumental classes to play the piano. DJ Standout found his style due to his hard work and passion, and this led him to experiment until he was sure of his path. His culture also plays an integral part in his sound. He listens to various musicians, including Timbaland and Pharrell, from where he draws his inspiration from. This act has made him sound different, with distinctive energy in each track he produces. The multi-talented producer has also maintained his authentic self to share his good perspectives with the audience.
VIRGINIA STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Camila Cabello: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

From Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, Tiny Desk is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with an "El Tiny" takeover of the (home) concert series, featuring J Balvin, Camila Cabello and several more musicians from all corners of Latinidad. To the beat of her swishing hips and swaying percussionists, Camila Cabello's famous...
MUSIC
Daily Orange

Student musicians play acoustic songs at ‘Tiny Desk’ concert in Bird Library

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Hosting a concert in a library may seem counterintuitive, but senior Jackson Siporin knows how to pull it off. Siporin’s inaugural Tiny Desk Cuse concert featuring singer-songwriter Erin Manion took place in the Peter Graham Scholarly Commons on the first floor of Bird Library on Thursday evening.
SYRACUSE, NY
