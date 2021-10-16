CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Bellator 268 discussion thread

By MMA Junkie Staff, Follow @MMAjunkie
USA Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s Bellator 268 event at Footprint Center in Phoenix, which kicks off at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). You can discuss the event here. Be sure to...

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
mymmanews.com

Henry Corrales on featherweight return at Bellator 268

Henry Corrales tests skills with Vladyslav Parubchenko at Bellator 268 on Saturday, October 16th. The prizefight emanates from Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, and broadcasts on Showtime. I spoke with Corrales before this bout and excerpts from our chat are below. Henry Corrales. The importance of this fight after living...
UFC
combatpress.com

Bellator 268’s Julius Anglickas: Keeping it Basic

Lithuania native Julius Anglickas arrived in New York when he was 14 years old – five years after his parents left home for a better life in the States. His native country did not have the same type of youth sports programs as were in his new home, so he did what he was used to and played a little basketball. However, when he tried wrestling his freshman year of high school, he found a new love and went all-in.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Bellator 268: Nemkov vs. Anglickas fight card

It’s a big night for Bellator’s light heavyweight division on Oct. 16 in Phoenix, Arizona. The main event is a championship bout/tournament semifinal between reigning titleholder Vadim Nemkov and late notice replacement Julius Anglickas, who is filling in for Anthony Johnson after he pulled out due to illness. In the co-main event, former Bellator champ Ryan Bader takes on fellow UFC veteran Corey Anderson, with the winners of the main and co-main set to meet in the tournament final.
UFC
Sherdog

How to Watch Bellator 268

What was once an eight-man field will soon be whittled down to two in the Bellator MMA light heavyweight grand prix. Vadim Nemkov will defend his 205-pound championship against the once-beaten Julius Anglickas on Saturday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, their tournament semifinal serving as the Bellator 268 headliner. Meanwhile, the co-main event sees Ryan Bader tackle fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship veteran Corey Anderson in the other semifinal.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bellator#Combat
chatsports.com

The Bellator MMA Light Heavyweight Title: A Visual History

This Saturday at Bellator 268, the participants in Bellator’s light heavyweight grand prix final will be determined. In the co-main event, the first semifinal pits onetime champ Ryan Bader against former Ultimate Fighting Championship contender Corey Anderson. One man will advance to the final, and either Bader will earn a shot at regaining the belt or Anderson will continue to prove the UFC’s folly in letting him go as a Top 5 fighter.
UFC
MMAWeekly.com

Bellator 268 Weigh-in Results and Video

The athletes competing on Saturday’s Bellator 268 fight card officially weighed in on Friday in Phoenix, Arizona with one fighter missing weight. The event features a light heavyweight title bout in the main event as champion Vadim Nemkov puts his belt on the line against Julius Anglickas. In the co-main event, Ryan Bader meets Corey Anderson in a Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix semifinal match.
PHOENIX, AZ
Empire Sports Media

Bellator books Aaron Pico – Justin Gonzalez

Bellator has finalized a big time matchup featuring two of their best featherweight prospects. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report yesterday that the promotion had finalized a matchup between Aaron Pico (8-3) and Justin Gonzalez (12-0). The matchup will take place at Bellator 271 on November 12th. While...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
mmasucka.com

Bellator 268 Preview

Bellator has found a way to ace the MMA Grand Prix format ever since Scott Coker took over, and their latest one involving the light heavyweight division is rolling on this weekend with its semi-final matchups. The semi-finals will be missing Anthony Johnson as he continues to recover from his...
UFC
nbcsportsedge.com

Bellator 268: Best Bets, Odds

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. FOOTPRINT CENTER, PHOENIX, AZ – Bellator returns with another great fight card...
UFC
chatsports.com

Matches to Make After Bellator 268

Where once there were eight, now only two remain in Bellator MMA’s light heavyweight grand prix. Though the withdrawals of Yoel Romero and Anthony Johnson were undoubtedly disappointing, the bracket still produced arguably the best possible matchup from the field, with Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson scoring emphatic victories in their respective semifinal bouts at Bellator 268 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz., on Saturday night. It was the rare weekend in which the California-based promotion stole the spotlight from the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and for good reason.
UFC
mmasucka.com

5 Things to Learn From Bellator 268

Bellator 268 took place this past Saturday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The night was capped off with a Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Semifinal matchup between champion Vadim Nemkov and Julius Anglickas. With so much action across nearly every weight division, here are just five things we learned from Saturday’s bouts.
COMBAT SPORTS
theScore

Nemkov dominates Anglickas, retains Bellator title by submission

Vadim Nemkov is still the Bellator light heavyweight champion, and he's headed to the grand prix final. Nemkov submitted Julius Anglickas to retain the title at the 4:25 mark of the fourth round in the Bellator 268 main event Saturday night in Phoenix. With the semifinal victory, Nemkov is set...
COMBAT SPORTS
fcfighter.com

Bellator 269: Complete Line-up Announced

SHOWTIME (U.S.) | OKKO (RUS) | BBC iPlayer (U.K.) | Virgin Media Sport (IRELAND) Saturday, Oct. 23 – 10 p.m. MSK / 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET. Heavyweight Main Event: Fedor Emelianenko (39-6, 1 NC) vs. No. 2 Tim Johnson (15-7) Heavyweight Co-Main Event: Vitaly Minakov (22-1) vs....
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Bellator 268 predictions

The light heavyweight grand prix semifinals look a little different than Bellator was expecting. One of Anthony Johnson and Yoel Romero were supposed to be here at Bellator 268, but Romero was out of the tournament before it even began after failing a medical and then Johnson bowed out with an illness after defeating Romero’s replacement Jose Augusto in the opening round. Stepping in for “Rumble” is Julius Anglickas, a designated alternate with a bright future who now has the tall task of taking on Bellator champion Vadim Nemkov.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmasucka.com

MMASucka’s Bellator 268 Staff Picks

Bellator 268 is just hours away as highly-anticipated semi-finals are in store for the promotion’s Light Heavyweight Grand Prix. Tonight’s event will make its first-ever appearance from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The card will kick off at 10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT available on Showtime through their cable program, website, and phone application.
UFC
chatsports.com

Takeaways from Bellator 268

On a night where the UFC and Bellator competed, Bellator 268 delivered and now we get a chance to see who the best light heavyweight in the world is, regardless of promotion. Scott Coker talked about it in his post-fight press event that he didn’t even realize the UFC was having an event last night and that they have been focusing on themselves rather than worrying about any competition. It is an approach that goes back to Coker’s days as the head of Strikeforce and by taking that approach he was able to build a very real, viable option for combat sports fans to enjoy a quality product.
UFC
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 10/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey discuss discourse surrounding Aspen Ladd’s corner, upcoming Fight Night headlined by Paulo Costa & Marvin Vettori, Bellator 268, more (81 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the most recent Fight Night offering from the UFC, including a conversation on the discourse surrounding Aspen Ladd’s corner during the main event. They give a brief preview of the upcoming Fight Night headlined by Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori, discuss Bellator 268 and Fedor Emelianenko’s headlining spot at Bellator 269, and close the show reacting to AEW’s strong showing against Smackdown.
WWE
FanSided

Is Bellator 269 live or on tape delay?

Find out if Bellator 269 is live or will be shown via tape delay on Saturday. Bellator 269 is headlined by Fedor Emelianeko and Tim Johnson on Saturday. The heavyweight encounter will take place in Moscow, Russia, which is Emelianeko‘s home country. The fight will air at a special time...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy