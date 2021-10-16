Bellator 268 discussion thread

On a night where the UFC and Bellator competed, Bellator 268 delivered and now we get a chance to see who the best light heavyweight in the world is, regardless of promotion. Scott Coker talked about it in his post-fight press event that he didn’t even realize the UFC was having an event last night and that they have been focusing on themselves rather than worrying about any competition. It is an approach that goes back to Coker’s days as the head of Strikeforce and by taking that approach he was able to build a very real, viable option for combat sports fans to enjoy a quality product.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO