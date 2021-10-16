CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-16 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 16:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not drive into flooded areas. Target Area: Lancaster FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR PARTS OF LANCASTER COUNTY At 424 PM CDT, Radar indicated that the heaviest rain was ending. Conditions should be improving and the if the trend continues, the flash flood warning will be allowed to expire as scheduled at 5 pm. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported flash flooding earlier this afternoon. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lincoln and Waverly. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 2 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Nuisance flooding is expected, with water reaching or pushing into the dunes on South Padre Island. Vehicles, except those with four wheel drive and high wheel bases, will be unable to be driven on the beach. This includes locations north of Public Beach Access #3. Minor to moderate beach erosion is expected.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 2 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Nuisance flooding is expected, with water reaching or pushing into the dunes on South Padre Island. Vehicles, except those with four wheel drive and high wheel bases, will be unable to be driven on the beach. This includes locations north of Public Beach Access #3. Minor to moderate beach erosion is expected.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 05:23:00 Expires: 2021-10-25 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The beaches of northwestern Puerto Rico as well as Culebra. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
Willacy County, TX
South Padre Island, TX
Cameron County, TX
Texas Cars
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 04:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr; Zapata Areas of Fog Developing across Deep South Texas At 250 AM, Surface observations from around Deep South Texas indicated that areas of fog have formed due to the combination of light surface winds and elevated surface moisture values. Visibilities have dropped down into the 1 to 4 mile range across much of Deep South Texas early this morning. The lowest visibilities at 250 AM was 3/4 of a mile at both Falfurrias and Harlingen. These areas of fog will likely persist through sunrise today and will then dissipate by the mid to late morning hours. Motorists should slow down...use low beam headlights...and maintain a safe following distance between vehicles through the early morning hours.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fresno by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 23:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fresno THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM PDT MONDAY FOR MARIPOSA...MADERA...SOUTHWESTERN TUOLUMNE MERCED AND WEST CENTRAL FRESNO COUNTIES At 109 AM PDT, Doppler radar continued to indicate heavy rain moving in that will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Fresno, Clovis, Merced, Madera, Atwater, Los Banos, Chowchilla, Livingston, Mendota, Firebaugh, Oakhurst, Madera Acres, Hilmar-Irwin, Parkwood, Parksdale, Biola, Bootjack, Delhi, South Dos Palos and Yosemite Lakes.
weather.gov

High Surf Warning issued for Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 00:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties. These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Mariners traversing the bar are urged to exercise extreme caution or stay in port until the threat subsides. Please contact the U.S. Coast Guard for information regarding harbor and bar closures. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves approaching 30 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast and Southwestern Humboldt Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.. . * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening surfing conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Surf Warning issued for Mendocino Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 00:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties. These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Mariners traversing the bar are urged to exercise extreme caution or stay in port until the threat subsides. Please contact the U.S. Coast Guard for information regarding harbor and bar closures. Target Area: Mendocino Coast HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves over 30 feet. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.. . * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening surfing conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Collier County, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Inland Collier County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Collier County through 600 AM EDT At 515 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles west of Chokoloskee, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Marco Island, Chokoloskee, Everglades City, Plantation Island, Carnestown, Cape Romano, Marco Island Airport, Copeland, Royal Palm Hammock, Big Cypress National Preserve, South Blocks Golde, Fakahatchee Strand State Preserve, Picayune Strand State Forest, Port Of The Island, Goodland, Key Marco, Cape Romano Aquatic Preserve, Jerome and Deep Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...From this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
GULF COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 03:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Islands of Aransas, Kleberg, Nueces and Calhoun Counties. * WHEN...For the first Coastal Flood Advisory, until 6 AM CDT early this morning. For the second Coastal Flood Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-26 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Islands of Aransas, Kleberg, Nueces and Calhoun Counties. * WHEN...For the first Coastal Flood Advisory, until 6 AM CDT early this morning. For the second Coastal Flood Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mendocino by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 00:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 03:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka. The next statement will be issued early this morning at 330 AM. Target Area: Mendocino The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in California Russian River near Hopland affecting Mendocino County. For the Russian River including Hopland, minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early this morning The Flood Warning continues for the Russian River near Hopland. * Until early this morning. * At 8:00 PM Sunday the stage was 16.5 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is cresting around 16.5 feet and is expected to fall below flood stage by around 3:30 AM, then continue falling to 5 feet Monday evening. * At 15.0 feet, flooding of Highway 175 is expected at the approaches to the Russian River bridge. Expect flooding of cropland on the right bank of river. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.5 feet on 1/17/2019.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range .ROCK SLIDES AND DEBRIS FLOWS POSSIBLE IN LAMOILLE CANYON ON TODAY. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of northeast Nevada, including the following area, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range. * From 5 AM PDT early this morning through this evening. * Moderate to potentially heavy rainfall expected across the Ruby Mountains, where one to two inches of rain could fall. Rainfall rates could be high enough for rock slides and debris flows to occur in Lamoille Canyon in areas that experienced slides and flows in early August. The heaviest rainfall is expected to occur from mid morning into early afternoon. * If recreating or camping in the canyon, be prepared for potential slides and flows over Lamoille Canyon Road.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harrison, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 22:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Harrison; Perry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Harrison, southeastern Perry, Meade, southeastern Hancock, northwestern Grayson, northwestern Hardin, Breckinridge and northern Ohio Counties through 430 AM EDT/330 AM CDT/ At 345 AM EDT/245 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles east of Tell City to near Central City. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Perry, southwestern Harrison, northwestern Grayson, southeastern Hancock, Meade, northern Ohio, northwestern Hardin and Breckinridge Counties, including the following locations... Dyer, Frymire, Skillman, Goering, Ralph, Gerald, Buras, Grahamton, Big Spring and Buck Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Contra Costa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 23:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Contra Costa THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN ALAMEDA AND CENTRAL CONTRA COSTA COUNTIES Flood waters are receding. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 05:23:00 Expires: 2021-10-25 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The beaches of north-central to northeast Puerto Rico as well as eastern Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through early this morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 02:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CLAY, EAST CENTRAL DUNKLIN AND NORTHWESTERN PEMISCOT COUNTIES At 257 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Piggott, Clarkton, Holcomb, Wardell, St. Francis, Pollard, Greenway, McDougal, Saint Francis, Crockett, Nimmons, Rhyne, Carryville, Pratt, Lorine, Hickoria, Tipperary, North Wardell, White Oak and Homestown. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Sangamon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 02:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Sangamon FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central Illinois, including the following area, Sangamon. * Until Noon CDT today. * Dam operators reported the Spaulding Dam on Sugar Creek may open floodgates during this watch period. * The release of water could cause rises on Sugar Creek, downstream of the dam. Flooding of low lying areas along the creek may result. The Flood Watch for a portion of central Illinois, including the following area, Sangamon has been cancelled. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL

