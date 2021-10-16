Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 00:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties. These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Mariners traversing the bar are urged to exercise extreme caution or stay in port until the threat subsides. Please contact the U.S. Coast Guard for information regarding harbor and bar closures. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves approaching 30 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast and Southwestern Humboldt Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.. . * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening surfing conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected.

DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO