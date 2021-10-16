Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Kenedy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 02:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Breckinridge; Grayson; Hancock; Hardin; Meade; Ohio Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Harrison, southeastern Perry, Meade, southeastern Hancock, northwestern Grayson, northwestern Hardin, Breckinridge and northern Ohio Counties through 430 AM EDT/330 AM CDT/ At 345 AM EDT/245 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles east of Tell City to near Central City. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Perry, southwestern Harrison, northwestern Grayson, southeastern Hancock, Meade, northern Ohio, northwestern Hardin and Breckinridge Counties, including the following locations... Dyer, Frymire, Skillman, Goering, Ralph, Gerald, Buras, Grahamton, Big Spring and Buck Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO