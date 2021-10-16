CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kenedy County, TX

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Kenedy by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-16 14:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 22:03:00 Expires: 2021-10-25 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The beaches of northwestern Puerto Rico as well as Culebra. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 11:09:00 Expires: 2021-10-25 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The beaches of northern Puerto Rico and Culebra as well as the eastern Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 09:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents along Gulf-facing beaches. * WHERE...Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 21:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The beaches of north-central to northeast Puerto Rico as well as eastern Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kenedy, TX
County
Kenedy County, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 05:23:00 Expires: 2021-10-25 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The beaches of northwestern Puerto Rico as well as Culebra. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 22:03:00 Expires: 2021-10-25 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The beaches of north-central to northeast Puerto Rico as well as eastern Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 21:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The beaches of north-central to northeast Puerto Rico as well as eastern Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 2 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Nuisance flooding is expected, with water reaching or pushing into the dunes on South Padre Island. Vehicles, except those with four wheel drive and high wheel bases, will be unable to be driven on the beach. This includes locations north of Public Beach Access #3. Minor to moderate beach erosion is expected.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Lifeguard#Coastal Kenedy High
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Bay County Beaches. * WHEN...From 3 PM CDT this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 2 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Nuisance flooding is expected, with water reaching or pushing into the dunes on South Padre Island. Vehicles, except those with four wheel drive and high wheel bases, will be unable to be driven on the beach. This includes locations north of Public Beach Access #3. Minor to moderate beach erosion is expected.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 04:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The beaches of north-central to northeast Puerto Rico as well as eastern Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through early this morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Scott, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 22:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Floyd; Harrison; Scott; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Harrison, western Clark, eastern Crawford, Floyd, southwestern Scott, southeastern Washington, northeastern Meade, southwestern Jefferson and north central Hardin Counties through 415 AM EDT At 346 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Carefree Town, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Salem. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 01:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northeastern Crook DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility near zero in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Wyoming and northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Breckinridge, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin, Meade, Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 02:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Breckinridge; Grayson; Hancock; Hardin; Meade; Ohio Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Harrison, southeastern Perry, Meade, southeastern Hancock, northwestern Grayson, northwestern Hardin, Breckinridge and northern Ohio Counties through 430 AM EDT/330 AM CDT/ At 345 AM EDT/245 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles east of Tell City to near Central City. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Perry, southwestern Harrison, northwestern Grayson, southeastern Hancock, Meade, northern Ohio, northwestern Hardin and Breckinridge Counties, including the following locations... Dyer, Frymire, Skillman, Goering, Ralph, Gerald, Buras, Grahamton, Big Spring and Buck Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 22:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Perry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Harrison, southeastern Perry, Meade, southeastern Hancock, northwestern Grayson, northwestern Hardin, Breckinridge and northern Ohio Counties through 430 AM EDT/330 AM CDT/ At 345 AM EDT/245 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles east of Tell City to near Central City. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Perry, southwestern Harrison, northwestern Grayson, southeastern Hancock, Meade, northern Ohio, northwestern Hardin and Breckinridge Counties, including the following locations... Dyer, Frymire, Skillman, Goering, Ralph, Gerald, Buras, Grahamton, Big Spring and Buck Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PERRY COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-26 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 05:23:00 Expires: 2021-10-25 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The beaches of north-central to northeast Puerto Rico as well as eastern Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through early this morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blustery northeast winds gusting between 45 and 50 mph and downed tree limbs expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 02:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Meade A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Harrison, western Clark, eastern Crawford, Floyd, southwestern Scott, southeastern Washington, northeastern Meade, southwestern Jefferson and north central Hardin Counties through 415 AM EDT At 346 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Carefree Town, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Salem. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HARDIN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy