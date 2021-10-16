CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who’s hosting Saturday Night Live tonight, October 16?

By Matt Moore
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday Night Live returns tonight with another brand new episode. Who will be the latest host to take over Studio 8H for SNL season 47?. It’s been all about the first-timers through the first two episodes of the season. Owen Wilson and Kim Kardashian West both made their SNL debuts over...

GoldDerby

‘SNL’ preview: Rami Malek called a ‘demon’ by ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member as he prepares to host [WATCH]

This weekend marks the first time Rami Malek is hosting “Saturday Night Live,” but it turns out he’s not being welcomed with open arms by the regular cast members. “You know Rami, a lot of people find your eyes unnerving, but I don’t see it,” Ego Nwodim jokingly tells him in the latest “SNL” preview video (watch above). When Bowen Yang challenges them to a staring contest, Nwodim takes one look into Malek’s peepers and declares matter-of-factly, “This man is a demon.” The episode airs Saturday, October 16 on NBC. SEEKim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ monologue zings family, Kanye West and O.J. Simpson In...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

SNL pokes fun at Ellen DeGeneres with toxic version of chat show in latest episode

Saturday Night Live poked fun at Ellen DeGeneres with a skit involving Jason Sudeikis.The Ted Lasso star, and former SNL cast member, hosted an episode of the American sketch show for the first time on Saturday (23 October).Among the highlights were his opening monologue, in which he joked that Ted Lasso’s success was “truly shocking”, as well as cameo appearances from Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowski and Nicholas Braun., who plays Greg in HBO show Succession.But, it was his skewering of DeGeneres, whose talk show is set to come to an end following (but not due to) multiple accusations of...
TV & VIDEOS
Kim Kardashian West
Daniel Craig
Owen Wilson
Pete Davidson
Rami Malek
Popculture

'SNL': Colin Jost to Make History With Jason Sudeikis Episode

Colin Jost will make history on this week's episode of Saturday Night Live. The writer and comedian is currently tied for the most appearances on SNL's "Weekend Update" segment. As of Saturday, Oct. 23, he will surpass the record and become the sketch's longest-running host. Jost officially tied with Seth...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘SNL’: Colin Jost Breaks Seth Meyers’ Weekend Update Record

Colin Jost has surpassed Seth Meyers as the Saturday Night Live star who has appeared most on SNL’s Weekend Update. Jost has hosted the iconic desk sketch on 155 episodes since he first took the chair in 2014. Tonight, he ribbed Kanye West, Facebook, Goop and Bridgerton, while Jason Sudeikis popped by to re-create his classic Devil character. Jost began hosting Weekend Update as co-anchor alongside Cecily Strong during Season 39, taking over from Meyers, who left SNL to host Late Night. For the second half of Season 39, he hosted with Strong, but starting in fall 2014, he began hosting it with Michael Che. Jost began on SNL as a writer in Season 31 before becoming co-head writer in Season 38 alongside Meyers. Meyers joined the cast of SNL in 2001 and became co-head writer in 2006 alongside Tina Fey and Andrew Steele, becoming co-anchor of Weekend Update in 2006 alongside Amy Poehler. He hosted Weekend Update alone between 2008, when Poehler left, before co-anchoring with Strong for half a season in 2013. The SNL Network was first with the stat.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Kenan Thompson Steals the Show in All-Star ‘What Up With That’ Sketch

Saturday Night Live procured an all-star panel for their latest “What Up With That” sketch — Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowski and Succession’s Nicholas Braun — but it was Kenan Thompson’s host who stole the show. In the Halloween edition of the long-running SNL talk show, all three celebrities show up to talk about their current projects, only to watch as Thompson’s Diondre Cole performed the show’s James Brown-esque theme song for nearly seven minutes.  With former cast mate Jason Sudeikis back in the studio as guest host, the actor also reprised his red Adidas tracksuit-wearing dancer that previously appeared in the “What Up With That” sketches, alongside Fred Armisen’s Kenny G-like saxophonist. Only Isaac gets a few words in about his trio of current projects (The Card Counter, Scenes From a Marriage, Dune) before Thompson breaks back into song mid-answer. Ratajkowski, who wasn’t asked any questions during her appearance, informs the host upon the show’s conclusion, “I flew in for this.” Braun also spent the entire sketch trying to convince Thompson’s Cole that he wasn’t just Lindsey Buckingham wearing a “Cousin Greg from Succession” costume.
TV & VIDEOS
Floor8

Watch Emily Ratajkowski make unexpected appearance on Saturday Night Live alongside host Jason Sudeikis,

Emily Ratajkowski, 30, the international supermodel made an unexpected appearance last night (October 22) on Saturday Night Live, hosted by Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, 46. This weekends episode of SNL marked Jason Sudeikis first time back to the comedy sketch show since he left the main cast back in 2013 and during his time as host, pal Emily Ratajkowski made a surprise appearance during the star-packed comedy show.
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

‘SNL’ preview: Jason Sudeikis considers ‘Ted Lasso’ spin-off sketches ‘Bread Lasso’ and ‘Shed Lasso’ [WATCH]

After starring on “Saturday Night Live” from 2005–2013, this weekend marks the first time Jason Sudeikis is hosting the long-running NBC sketch program. It’s the perfect time, too, as Sudeikis just won two Emmys last month for producing and starring on “Ted Lasso.” Speaking of that hit Apple TV Plus comedy series, Sudeikis is pitched two different spin-off sketches in the just-released “SNL” preview video (watch above). One is from Alex Moffat — “Bread Lasso,” which Sudeikis hates — and the other is from Chloe Fineman — “Shed Lasso,” which he loves. Sudeikis’ episode airs Saturday, October 23 on NBC...
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

‘Saturday Night Live’ reveals Kieran Culkin as host, Ed Sheeran as musical guest for November 6

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”) will be guest host along with Ed Sheeran as musical guest for the November 6 episode of “Saturday Night Live.” The news was revealed on the “SNL” episode hosted tonight by Jason Sudeikis. That episode will be the fifth of Season 47 for the long-time, Emmy-winning variety sketch series on NBC. Culkin will be a first-time host of the show. Sheeran is making his third appearance as musical guest. The first four installments of this season were all also hosted by rookies: Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek and Sudeikis (not really a true rookie since he...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'SNL': Heidi Gardner Hit Major Milestone During Rami Malek Episode

Saturday Night Live star Heidi Gardner celebrated a special milestone during the most recent episode of the sketch comedy series. According to The SNL Network, the Oct. 16 episode, hosted by Rami Malek, featured Gardner's 300th sketch on the show. The comedian originally joined the show as a featured player during Season 43.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

'Saturday Night Live' puts Kim Kardashian's family, O.J. Simpson on trial in 'People's Kourt' sketch

Kim Kardashian put herself and her family on trial during a "Saturday Night Live" sketch this weekend. The sketch showed Kim doing an impression of her older sister, Kourtney, on a parody courtroom reality series titled "People’s Kourt." The idea was that it would be the first of the family’s exclusive deal with Hulu that will see them produce follow-ups to their hit reality TV show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," which ended in June.
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

Who’s performing tonight on ‘The Masked Singer’? October 20 lineup includes wacky wildcard Jester

Who’s performing tonight (October 20) on “The Masked Singer” Season 6? We’ve officially reached the Group A finals, which means it’s the last time this collection of costumes will be performing together. Wacky wildcard Jester joins original group members Bull and Skunk, plus recent wildcards Pepper and Hamster. Do you think any of these Group A celebrities has what it takes to join the “Masked Singer” winners list? Sound off down in the comments section. SEE‘The Masked Singer’ reveals for all seasons: Celebrities and costumes through the years If you’re more of a fan of the Group B singers, rest assured that...
TV SHOWS
Grazia

Kim Kardashian's Best Lines From Her Saturday Night Live Monologue

The Kardashians are like marmite. Everybody seems to have an opinion on them, usually extreme: either people love them, or hate them. But Saturday night proved it really is Kim Kardashian's world - and we're just living in it. The multi-hyphenate reality star added comedian to her CV when she...
CELEBRITIES
coast1045.com

Halsey joined by Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham during her appearance as musical guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Halsey appeared on Saturday Night Live this past weekend as musical guest, in the episode hosted by Kim Kardashian West which aired live from New York. The appearance marked the Halsey’s fifth time performing on the show, and the artist selected two songs from their recently released fourth studio album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ to perform.
MUSIC
FanSided

Is The Bachelorette on tonight, Monday, October 25?

The Bachelorette Season 18 is back with another episode this week, and we simply can’t wait to see what happens. Last week we watched Michelle Young meet all of her contestants, and things were off to a wonderful start. Minus the drama with Ryan Fox and his strange cheat sheet for how to be a contestant on The Bachelorette.
TV SHOWS
FanSided

FanSided

